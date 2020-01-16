MILTON — Ryan Brandt can't say a bad thing about what his Milton boys basketball team has done this season.
The Black Panthers have hung tough against some of the area's best, yet don't have a whole lot to show for it.
"We've been playing with high energy all season. We played Hughesville tough. Everybody's like, 'You're not a one-win team.' We hear it all the time," Brandt said. "We focus on defense; we play it well. We execute on offense, but we just don't put the ball in the basket."
Obviously, that's a huge problem, but it's something Milton's been working hard to correct in practice. Anybody in the Jungle on Wednesday night would have been hard-pressed to say the Black Panthers struggle to score.
Milton knocked down 10 3-pointers, including nine in the first half, to pick up its second win of the season, 54-48, over Midd-West, snapping a seven-game losing skid in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
"The difference in this game is we made shots. I really thought our whole team was doing the Michael Jordan-shrug in the first half," Brandt said. "We were due. Eventually it has to break. We've really invested a lot of time — at least a half hour at every practice — to just shooting 3s. ... The last two weeks I'd say we've been shooting for a half hour off the dribble, catch-and-shoot.
"It's finally paid off tonight. This was a big win for this team."
Colton Loreman caught fire early for the Black Panthers (2-10, 2-3 HAC-II), scoring eight points in the first 2:10 of the game and 11 first-quarter points. Milton would build a 14-point lead when Loreman hit a 3-pointer with 3:32 left in the first half.
"I got hit in the thigh (Tuesday night against Mifflinburg), but I didn't feel it in the (first quarter)," Loreman said. "I was hot. I felt really good. My shot was coming off my hand really well."
The Mustangs (4-8, 0-5) got back in the game behind sophomore guard Braeden Reid, who scored eight points in the 1:22 of the half to cap a 13-3 spurt. Reid's three-point play with 42.5 seconds left sent Milton to the break with just a four-point lead.
Brandt used 12 players in the first half, while the Mustangs played just six until late in the fourth quarter due to injuries. The decidedly smaller Black Panthers, who made just one 3-pointer in the first half, used a 26-14 edge on the glass in the second half to keep the Mustangs at bay.
"Our game plan was to go deep on our bench. My goal was to test their depth and I wanted to press, press, press. I wanted to see if we could wear them down," Brandt said. "I saw in the third quarter that some of those guys at their hands on their hips."
"We were trying to box out as hard as we could," Loreman said. "I think we did a pretty good job of it, and it was one of the big things that helped us win."
The Black Panthers led by nine on a drive by freshman Luke DeLong with 3:22 left in the game. A Reid 3-pointer plus two technical free throws brought the Mustangs back to 49-45 with 2:52 left in the game.
However, Midd-West turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds play, and a technical foul on the Mustangs after Ceasar Allen was fouled on a steal attempt led to the senior making three of four foul shots to push the lead to seven with 2:41 left.
Loreman finished with a game-high 18 points, while Allen chipped in 11 points — all in the second half. Loreman and Kenley Caputo led the team with eight rebounds, while Xavier Minium and Eric Baker each finished with seven boards.
Reid scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs. Isaac Hummel finished with 15 points and 11 boards. Carter Knepp also had 10 boards for Midd-West.
MILTON 54, MIDD-WEST 48
Midd-West (4-8) 48
Hunter Wolfley 1 0-0 2; Carter Knepp 2 2-2 6; Griffen Paige 1 2-2 5; Andrew Oldt 2 0-0 4; Isaac Hummel 7 1-3 15; Braedon Reid 5 3-5 16. Totals 18 8-12 48.
3-point goals: Reid 3, Paige.
Did not score: Easton Erb, Cordell Hostettler.
Milton (2-10) 54
Kenley Caputo 2 0-2 6; Xavier Minium 1 1-4 3; Ceasar Allen 3 3-4 11; Colton Loreman 7 0-1 18; Kyle Wagner 3 0-0 8; Eric Baker 1 0-2 2; Luke DeLong 2 1-2 6. Totals 19 6-17 54.
3-point goals: Loreman 4, Caputo 2, Wagner 2, Allen, DeLong.
Did not score: Dom Savidge, Jace Brandt, Carter Lilley, Ethan Rowe, Dylan Birdsong.
Score by quarters
Midd-West`12`15`6`15 – 48
Milton`17`14`13`10 — 53