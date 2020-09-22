The Daily Item
MILTON — Despite being outshot, Milton made four first-half goals stand up, and Mo Reiner made eight saves in goal as the Milton girls soccer team beat Warrior Run on Monday, 4-1, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
Leah Walter had two goals and an assist for Milton.
n Williamsport 1,
Shikellamy 1
BALLS MILLS — Sophia Feathers scored in the first half for the Braves, but a second-half own goal forced the HAC-I tie.
First half
Shik-Sophia Feathers (Wiley Egan), 11:47.
Second half
Will-Own goal, 20:00.
Shots: Shik, 22-7. Corners: Will (3-1). Saves: Shik (Cassi Ronk), 2; Williamsport (Adelia Engle), 17.
n Danville 1,
Loyalsock 0, 2OT
DANVILLE — Kara Thompson scored with 57 seconds left in overtime with an assist from Jenna Engle as the Ironmen knocked off the Lancers.
Danville improves to 2-3 on the season.
n Selinsgrove 4,
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — Sydney Shatzer scored two goals, and Selinsgrove blanked Central Mountain while allowing just two shots.
Ella Magee, who scored the game’s first goal, led the Seals with five shots.
First half
S-Ella Magee, 14:27; S-Sydney Shatzer, 38:45.
Second half
S-Shatzer, 12:52; S-Abby Parise (Alivia Ravy), 2:54.
Shots: S 22-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 2; Central Mountain 18.
n Meadowbrook Christian 9,
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 0
ALMEDIA — Audrey Millett, Mattie Steck and Amelia Yordy each scored two goals to power Meadowbrook Christian to the road win.
The Lions led 6-0 after one half, getting both of Millett’s and Yordy’s goals as well as the first of Steck’s pair.
First half
MC-Audrey Millett (Amelia Yordy), 39:43; MC-Millett (Maddy Osman), 29:30; MC-Yordy, 21:57; MC-Yordy, 11:03; MC-Mattie Steck (Takira Yoder), 8:04; MC-Kailey Devlin, 2:12.
Second half
MC-M. Steck, 35:06; MC-Emily Toland, 29:08; MC-Katie Steck, 8:44.
Shots: MC 24-1. Corners: MC 8-0. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 1 (Toland 0, Alayna Smith 1, Shelby Hartman 0).