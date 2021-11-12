ALMEDIA — In a close football game, an extra possession can make a big difference.
And though it happened by accident and with a little luck, Montoursville used an extra possession to win Friday's District 4 Class 3A semifinal over Milton.
The Warriors recovered an unplanned onside kick and scored the decisive touchdown on the ensuing drive in a 17-14 win at Central Columbia's Blue Jays Stadium.
"I don't think that play changed the game, but the extra possession hurt us," said Milton coach Phil Davis. "It took a little air out of us, but I thought we responded well coming back and made it close at the end."
Montoursville broke a halftime tie and took a 10-7 lead on Wyatt Fry's 31-yard field goal that hit the crossbar and bounced over it on the first second-half possession.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Warriors attempted a low, hard squib kick that hit a Milton player a little beyond the 10 yards past the line of scrimmage necessary before the kicking team can legally recover the ball. It bounced directly to an oncoming Warrior player, where it was recovered at the Milton 47-yard line.
"We've had trouble kicking this year and haven't been real consistent, so we were going to squib it down the hash and it just happened to hit the kid, but it changed momentum," said Montoursville coach Mike Boughton. "Even though we didn't mean to do that, it was big momentum-changer.
The Warriors took advantage of their good fortune, going 47 yards in 10 plays for a TD. Kayden Frame capped the drive with an 8-yard run on fourth-and-1, giving Montoursville a 17-7 lead.
"We weren't getting possessions in the first half," said Boughton. "They were playing ball-control very similar to what we saw against Mount Carmel earlier in the year when we didn't get many offensive possessions. So we knew we had to make the offensive possessions count."
That extra series helped Montoursville negate a a 247-183 deficit in total yards, which was the only clear statistical difference in an otherwise even game.
Milton owned much of the first half, as the Black Panthers ran 30 plays to just 11 for Montoursville, but the teams went into the locker room tied 7-7.
A big play by Montoursville gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. Maddix Dalena hit a streaking James Batkowski down the seam with a 57-yard touchdown pass, which came after the Warriors committed back-to-back false start penalties.
They looked like they might be headed for a two-score lead after Brayden Brown picked off Xzavier Minium to give Montoursville the ball at the Milton 34.
The Black Panthers answered to plays later when Dylan Reiff made an acrobatic interception while falling out of bounds with the receiver. From there, Milton put together an impressive 16-play, 86-yard drive that was capped by Xzavier Minium's 7-yard TD run to tie the game. The drive took up the end of the first quarter and a majority of the second quarter.
The Black Panthers began to march again on their next drive following a Montoursville punt, but the clock expired on the first half
"Our defense played great all day, but give Montoursville credit. They were able to grind out some first downs when they needed it the most and unfortunately, we weren't able to get those stops," said Davis.
Dalena delivered a 57-yard punt that put Milton at its own 7-yard line with 4:46 left in the game. On third-and-8 from his 23, Minium went around the left side, got outside and dashed down the sideline for a 77-yard touchdown to pull the Black Panthers within three, 17-14.
The junior quarterback finished with 128 rushing yards.
"They were playing us well in the passing game, and I felt like where we were they probably thought we were going to throw the ball, so I called a designed run," said Davis. "When your best athlete has the ball in space, a lot of good things can happen. He made a great play. We blocked it well, and it went well."
Montoursville picked up two first downs on its next drive to run out the clock. The Warriors advanced to next week's championship game at Danville.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Central Columbia H.S.
MONTOURSVILLE 17, MILTON 14
Montoursville (7-5);7;0;10;0 — 17
Milton (7-5);0;7;0;7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Mont-James Batkowski 57 pass from Maddix Dalena (Wyatt Fry kick)
Second quarter
Milt-Xzavier Minium 7 run (Trace Witter kick)
Third quarter
Mont-FG, Fry 31
Mont-Kayden Frame 8 run (Fry kick)
Fourth quarter
Milt-Minium 77 run (Witter kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Mont;Milt
First downs;10;13
Rushes-yards;30-83;39-220
Passing;7-12-1;5-8-1
Passing yards;100;27
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-22;6-52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Dylan Blackwell 12-49; Kayden Frame 8-32, TD; Maddix Dalena 4-(-12); Isaiah Fenner 2-15; James Batkowski 2-3; Nick Reeder 1-(-3); TEAM 1-(-1). Milton: Xzavier Minium 16-128, 2 TDs; Ashton Canelo 12-67; Chris Doyle 11-25.
PASSING — Montoursville: Dalena 7-12-1, 100 yards, TD. Milton: Minium 5-8-1, 27 yards.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: Fenner 3-23; Batkowski 2-72, TD; Reeder 1-3; Cole Remsnyder 1-2. Milton: Dylan Reiff 4-10; Canelo 1-17.