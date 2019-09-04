The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — The Seebold sisters won their singles matches, while the team of Maddy Chappell and Alana Stamm won their doubles match as Milton knocked off Mifflinburg, 3-2, in girls tennis action on Tuesday.
Hannah Seebold won at No. 1 singles for the Black Panthers, 6-0, 6-2, while sister Haley also picked up a straight-set win for Milton (2-2) at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-4. Chappell and Stamm didn’t lose a game in their victory at No. 2 doubles.
Rockell Keister won at No. 3 singles for Mifflinburg, while Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder won at No. 1 doubles for the Wildcats, winning 6-4 in the third set.
Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Hannah Seebold (Milt) def. Abby Underhill, 6-0, 6-2; Haley Seebold (Milt) def. Kiara Gilroy, 6-1, 6-4; Rockell Keister (Miff) def. Payton Ritter, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder (Miff) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4; Maddy Chappell-Alana Stamm (Milt) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey, 6-0, 6-0.
n Williamsport 4,
Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — The doubles team of Olivia Weaver and Kelly Sprenkel won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles for the Braves, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Millionaires.
Weaver and Sprenkel beat Emma Campbell and Mary Hillman, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Williamsport 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Mia Shuler (W) def. Melanie Minnier, 6-1, 6-0; Kalindi Maggs (W) def. Kiersten Strohecker, 6-0, 6-1; Rosie Flock (W) def. Anne Norris, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Olivia Weaver-Kelly Sprenkel (Shik) def. Emma Campbell-Mary Hillman, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Breanna Chicas-Allyson McCann (W) def. Kylie Ulrich-Sydney Knauer, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
n Hughesville 5, Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — The Spartans swept the Green Dragons in HAC-II action.
The best results for Lewisburg (1-5) came at second singles and No. 2 doubles.
Riley Emerick bested Bekah Vance 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Hughesville’s pair of Molly Forwood and Chylee Stroup topped Audrey Harer and Sofia Waughen 7-5, 6-1 at second doubles.
Hughesville 5, Lewisburg 0
Singles
Carlee Pepper (H) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-1, 6-3; Riley Emerick (H) def. Bekah Vance, 6-4, 6-1; Madison Entz (H) def. Becca Brown, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Maria Duff-Marley Green (H) def. Liv Manner-Ayra Tufail, 6-2, 6-0; Molly Forwood-Chylee Stroup (H) def. Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen 7-5, 6-1.