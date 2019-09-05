SELINSGROVE — Hannah and Haley Seebold won singles matches, and the doubles team of Kenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade prevailed to lift Milton to a 3-2 win over Selinsgrove in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis action Wednesday.
The Seebold sisters won in straight sets, with Hannah holding off the Seals’ Daisy Ettinger in the second set (6-4) at first singles.
Counsil and Wade edged Selinsgrove’s first doubles duo of McKenna Parker and Avery DeFazio in the first set, 7-6, before closing out the match 6-2 as the Black Panthers moved to 3-2 on the season.
Fiona Finnerty won a three-set match at third singles for the Seals, rallying after dropping the opener. Taylor Paulhamus and Keera Scholl scored the Seals’ other win.
Milton 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Hannah Seebold (M) def. Daisy Ettinger 6-1, 6-4; Haley Seebold (M) def. Emeline Snook 6-3, 6-2; Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Payton Ritter 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Kenzie Counsil/Brooklyn Wade (M) def. McKenna Parker/Avery DeFazio 7-6, 6-2; Keera Scholl/Taylor Paulhamus (S) def. Maddy Chappell/Alana Stamm 6-1, 6-2.
n Central Columbia 5,
Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — The Braves’ Kelly Sprenkel and Olivia Weaver pushed Central Columbia’s top doubles team in a 6-4 opening set before bowing in the Blue Jays’ sweep.
The visitors breezed through the three singles matches without dropping a game.
Central Columbia 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Tessa Gill (CC) def. Melanie Minnier 6-0, 6-0; Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-0, 6-0; Adrianna Rakauskas (CC) def. Anne Norris 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Isabelle McHugh/Megan Minnig (CC) def. Olivia Weaver/Kelly Sprenkel 6-4, 6-0; Abby Patrinostro/Grace Roberts (CC) def. Kylie Ulrich/Sydney Knauer 6-0, 6-2.