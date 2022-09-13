SUNBURY — Ryan Bickhart led a group of three Milton runners that finished in the top five as the Black Panthers beat Shikellamy, 27-28, on Tuesday at Shikellamy High School.
Milton beat Southern Columbia, 19-37, and Montoursville, 19-38.
The Braves picked up victories over the Tigers, 19-40 and the Warriors, 16-41. Southern Columbia and Montoursville had the closest meet of the day. They finished tied at 27, with the Tigers picking up the victory via their top three scored 10, while Montoursville's top three finished with 11.
In the girls race, Southern Columbia took first and third in the individual race, but were no match for the Braves' depth, who had all five of their runners in the top 10, led by Bri Hennett's second-place finish.
Shikellamy beat Southern Columbia, 26-33, and beat Milton 26-34. The Braves downed Montoursville, 15-40.
The Tigers and the Black Panthers came down to Milton's depth. Southern Columbia took first and second, but still fell 28-31 to the Black Panthers. Milton beat Montoursville 19-39, while the Tigers beat Montoursville, 29-30.
In the boys race, Bickhart finished in 17:01 to win the race. Rex Farr of Milton was third in 17:58, while Jude Sterling finished in 19:11 to finish in fifth place.
Tim Gale finished second in 17:27, while Mason Cianflone was fourth in 18:54. Ethan Rush was Southern Columbia's top runner in 20:29, good for seventh.
The girls race was a battle between Southern Columbia standout Katie Moncavage and Hennett. Moncavage finished in 19:11, while Hennett finished in 19:28. They outpaced Hailey Conner of Southern Columbia in third place nearly two minutes. Conner finished in 21:04.
Emma East was Milton's top finisher in sixth place. She finished the race in 22:33.
Boys
Milton 27, Shikellamy 28
Milton 19, Southern Columbia 37
Milton 19, Montoursville 38
Shikellamy 16, Montoursville 41
Shikellamy 17, Southern Columbia 40
Southern Columbia 27, Montoursville 27 (SCA won by third tiebreak, top 3 runners lowest score)
1. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 17:01; 2. Tim Gale, Shik, 17:27; 3. Rex Farr, Milt, 17:58; 4. Mason Cianflone, Shik, 18:54; 5. Jude Sterling, Milt, 19:11; 6. Hunter Bordner, Shik, 19:49; 7. Ethan Rush, SCA, 20:29; 8. Kaleb Kline, Shik, 20:38; 9. Jackson Watkins, MTV, 21:00; 10. Brad Newcomer, Milt, 21:11; 11. Julian Almond, Shik, 22:20; 12. Isaiah Ash, MTV, 22:37; 13. Brendan Santore, SCA, 23:25; 14. Evan Lazicki, SCA, 23:32; 15. Tyler Devore, MTV, 24:11; 16. Zach Guffey, Milt, 24:19; 18. Ryan Aguirre, MTV, 25:05; 20. Jacob Davis, SCA, 26:06.
Girls
Shikellamy 26, Southern Columbia 33
Shikellamy 26, Milton 34
Shikellamy 15, Montoursville 40
Milton 28, Southern Columbia 31
Milton 19, Montoursville 39
Southern Columbia 29, Montoursville 30
1. Katie Moncavage, SCA, 19:11; 2. Bri Hennett, Shik, 19:28; 3. Hailey Conner, SCA, 21:04; 4. Liv Solomon, Shik, 22:05; 5. Jilly Deivert, Shik, 22:12; 6. Emma East, Milt, 22:33; 7. Jayden Mather, Milt, 22:41 8. Heather Cecco, SCA, 23:53; 9. Mercedes Farr, Milt, 23:50; 10. Ally Bingaman, Shik, 24:56; 11. Emma Trafton, Shik, 24:57; 12. Maizy Havens, MTV, 25:43; 13. Karleigh McKenna, MTV, 26:27; 14. Elizabeth Schrock, Milt, 27:10; 15. Abigail Saber, Milt, 27:44; 17. Elizabeth Wanner, MTV, 28:48; 18. Lela Schreck, MTV, 28:55; 22. Emma Chilen, MTV, 33:56.