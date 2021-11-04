When one looks out at the Milton High School football field, it’s easy to picture a playoff football game taking place on it, especially with the Black Panthers finally in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and preparing to open the Class 3A tournament against North Penn-Mansfield.
But the rest of the complex remains a work in progress, leaving Milton to take another bus ride to Central Columbia to “host” its playoff opener and play its 11th away game of the season. Of course, nobody from Milton is complaining about that situation. As far as the Black Panthers (6-4) are concerned, they’re simply thrilled for the chance to play football in November.
“I don’t think we really cared who and where we’d play, as long as we played an 11th week,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “That was one of our goals that we set for this year, and we’re in that position now because our kids have created that for themselves.
“We’re excited to have earned the chance to play in a playoff game, but our message has been that just getting there isn’t good enough. We’ve got to win and advance and move on.”
In North Penn-Mansfield (5-5), the Black Panthers will face an opponent that has recent playoff experience, but not one with an overwhelming advantage in that department. The Panthers were last in the playoffs in 2019, and many of their better players were only reserves during that campaign.
That should put both teams on even footing in terms of handling this kind of moment, which Milton seems to be doing pretty well. Davis has spoken throughout the season about his team’s even keel, and quarterback Xzavier Minium said that while the Black Panthers are enjoying the chance to play in November, it doesn’t feel that different to be in the postseason.
“It feels great (to be in the playoffs), but it also feels like it’s just another game,” Minium said. “There’s just a little bit more on the line in this one. We’re facing a good opponent, and we have to play to our best ability every play and leave it all out there.”
Minium and running back Chris Doyle are a large part of why Milton has earned this opportunity, as both came up big in the win a week ago against Shikellamy to seal the Black Panthers’ seed. The pair combined for 196 yards on the ground, mainly because Milton won the battle in the trenches, which Davis said will be critical against North Penn-Mansfield.
“If we win the line of scrimmage, we’ll be fine,” Davis said. “If we do not win the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be a long night for us. I think if we can control the line of scrimmage, control the ball and limit their possessions, we’ll be OK.”
Above all, Davis hopes that the Black Panthers can stay within themselves and keep doing the things that got them to this point of the season. He’s been thrilled with the growth his team has shown all year long, and he’s looking to see the Black Panthers continue the progress they’ve made while facing a new experience.
“I hope that we’re able to not get caught up in the moment,” Davis said. “I know everything is different because it’s the playoffs, but it’s just a football game. They’ve played plenty of football games in their career. If we attack it like that, like it’s just our next game, we’ll be OK.
“If we make it bigger than it really is, maybe some of the bright lights could affect us. Hopefully, that will translate on Friday.”