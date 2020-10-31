MILTON — Josh Daub took credit for the play call, and Milton’s execution was flawless.
The Black Panthers capped the 2020 season Friday with perhaps their biggest score — dousing coach Phil Davis with a celebratory ice-water bath on a frosty homecoming night.
“Oh, man, is that cold,” Davis said through a wide smile.
Ashton Canelo warmed the Alumni Field faithful with three touchdowns, and Milton posted its first win of the season, 20-0 over rival Warrior Run.
The Black Panthers (1-6) scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns with the benefit of short fields, then added a third late in the game. Their defense got some help from a few Defenders miscues early on, but they prevented Warrior Run from crossing the 30-yard line.
“I just wanted us to come out, play hard and give our best effort,” said Davis. “I wanted us to be physical and aggressive, and I thought we were that the entire the game.”
Xzavier Minium (80 rushing yards), Jason Valladares (66) and Canelo (65) fueled Milton’s ball-control offense despite tough footing, closing with better than 100 second-half rushing yards.
Warrior Run (1-7) lost senior quarterback Nathan Michael to a collision with a teammate while defending a pass in the back of the end zone late in the first half. He was in uniform on the sideline until game’s end, and watched freshman Ryan Newton pass for 82 second-half yards. Coltin Pentycofe was Newton’s favorite target, finishing with 71 yards on six catches.
The Defenders, though, got way behind the chains on their first series. Bad shotgun snaps cost them 14 and 13 yards, respectively, and turned the ball over on downs at midifield.
Though Milton couldn’t get things going on either of its first two possessions, Ashton Krall’s punts inside the 20 ultimately got the Black Panthers the ball at Warrior Run’s 35. A 10-yard Valladares gain moved the ball inside the red zone, but Milton soon faced fourth-and-17. Wade Young hit Canelo on an intermediate crossing pattern to the left that went for a 25-yard touchdown.
“I was acting like I was going to go into a slant, and I crossed it up into a drag,” said Canelo. “It was supposed to be more of a seam (route), but I saw the gap and I just went to the gap.”
To his point, the Black Panthers lined up in a swinging-gate formation for the point-after, and holder Gehrig Baker ran a sprint-out fake to the right side and hit Peyton Rearick for an 8-0 lead.
“It’s been very rare that we’ve had a lead this year, so I think for us, mentally, it was a big step for us to be able to take the lead and get that two-point conversion,” said Davis. “Overall to have a feeling of success, which we haven’t had a lot of this year, that was a good start for us. We needed that.”
Late in the first half, when Warrior Run snapped for its fourth punt, 6-foot-2 Milton freshman Gary Verdinelli broke through the line and blocked the kick. The Black Panthers took over at the Defenders’ 26 and drove to the doorstep in six plays. On fourth-and-1, Young dumped a play-action pass to Canelo at the left pylon for a 14-0 lead.
“Hey, we had nothing to lose!” Canelo said. “I’ve been wanting to go for it on fourth down every play — at least when we’re within the 50. I’m just a really competitive player, like, ‘We can do this!’ I have a lot of faith in my team. But I think we finally just let it all out.”
Milton’s Quadir Herbert made an interception of a ball that was tipped twice early in the fourth quarter. The Defenders’ Hunter Rovenolt picked off Young two plays later.
Canelo capped a four-play, 51-yard scoring drive with a 13-yard TD run with 2:14 play.
MILTON 20, WARRIOR RUN 0
Warrior Run (1-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Milton (1-6) 0 14 0 6 — 20
Scoring summary
Second quarter
M-Ashton Canelo 25 pass from Wade Young (Peyton Rearick pass from Gehrig Baker), 8:32
M-Canelo 1 pass from Young (pass failed), 0:11.7
Fourth quarter
M-Canelo 13 run (kick blocked), 2:14
STATISTICS
WR M
First downs 6 10
Rushes-net yards 23-(-9) 46-169
Passing yardage 97 32
Comp-Att-Int 11-32-1 4-10-1
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-35 8-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Justin Blair 10-17; Nasir Berry 1-7; Logan Rager 3-2; Hunter Rovenolt 2-1; Ryan Newton 2-(-3); Nathan Michael 3-(-6); Team 2-(-27). Milton: Xzavier Minium 7-80; Jason Valladares 18-66; Ashton Canelo 13-65, TD; Peyton Rearick 1-2; Team 3-(-13); Wade Young 4-(-31).
PASSING — Warrior Run: Newton 9-28-1, 82 yds.; Michael 2-4-0, 15 yds. Milton: Young 4-10-1, 32 yds., 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Coltin Pentycofe 6-71; Rovenolt 3-12; Berry 1-7; Derek Thomas 1-7. Milton: Canelo 2-26, 2 TDs; Dylan Reiff 1-7; Christopher Aviles-Robles 1-(-1).