Analyzing the challenge that Milton presents his team was the easy part for Bloomsburg coach Mike Kogut. Figuring out how to defend against the Black Panthers’ attack is another matter entirely.
“They’re like Mount Carmel, because they can do both (run and pass),” Kogut said. “It’s hard to defend a team that can hurt you in both the run and the passing game. Obviously, if someone passes like Warrior Run, you might want to drop an extra guy or two. If someone runs more exclusively, you might want to pack the box.
“Milton runs well, but they can hurt you with the pass and they have throughout the year. So you really have to be balanced from your defensive perspective and game plan, because they can hurt you in so many areas.”
Last week against Hughesville, that even included the defensive side of the ball, as Milton scored a defensive touchdown and played a complete game in picking up its fifth win of the season. A win against Bloomsburg would secure consecutive winning seasons for Milton for the first time since 2012, but that’s hardly had anyone batting an eye, a testament to just how much things have changed for the Black Panthers.
“The outside expectations haven’t played a role for us,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “Most of the expectations we’ve had to deal with are the expectations that they set themselves and what they want to accomplish. To accomplish those things, you’ve got to perform and perform well every week. I’m happy with how we’ve played so far, but this will be a real challenge this week.”
That’s because Bloomsburg boasts a strong running attack led by Madden Locke and has already shown its ability to respond in tight situations. Last week, the Panthers faced a stiff test from an upstart Warrior Run squad, but managed to respond late to overcome a deficit and pull away to earn a victory.
“We’re a pretty resilient group; we’ve dealt with adversity with small numbers over the past few years,” Kogut said. “They’ve learned that, and for us to be down 14-7 and respond really shows that we have a lot of character. They’re a tight-knit group, and I’m really happy with their commitment throughout the year.”
The same holds true for Milton in both areas. The Black Panthers feature a strong ground game of their own with Xzavier Minium in the backfield, but the biggest thing that’s carried over from last year is that Milton now comes into games expecting to get a result. In past seasons, Milton didn’t always know how to meet the moment when adversity struck, but these Black Panthers are well-versed in what it takes to play with the likes of Bloomsburg.
“We started to see this last year, but the biggest difference for us is the confidence that if something goes wrong, we’re OK and we can overcome it,” Davis said. “I think they have a belief that they’re going to be successful if they do what they’re supposed to be doing.
“We haven’t always had that in our program. Last year helped with that a lot, and I think this year has continued to help that grow in that confidence that they can play with anybody.”
And that means as the playoffs draw ever closer, both teams have legitimately high expectations for what lies ahead. Both are in the mix to earn high seeds and host playoff games in their respective classes, which has only increased the stakes surrounding this matchup.
“This is a playoff game for us,” Kogut said. “I’m hoping we’ll have a good crowd, and Milton will obviously travel well. This will be a playoff game atmosphere and obviously has a lot of implications for playoff positioning. So it’s important for a lot of reasons, and our kids will come to fight and play hard.”