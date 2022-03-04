MOUNT CARMEL — Milton overcame a tough first half to steal the momentum in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
With the District 4 Class 4A girls basketball championship on the line Friday, Central Columbia called a timeout to stop the Black Panthers' momentum. The quick freeze worked as the Blue Jays scored the next seven points to pull away for a 41-24 win over the Black Panthers.
“Our defensive intensity was much better to start the second half,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “They called a timeout and regrouped. They went on a little run that really we just couldn’t recover from. We had good looks on occasion, but not nearly enough to beat a team like this.”
Milton's defense limited Central Columbia to single digits in both of the second-half quarters. The Black Panthers also forced Central Columbia into bad shots as it went 4-of-15 attempts from the field.
The critical moment came on a three-point play from Madelyn Blake to seal the run, and force a timeout from Milton.
“We were in a drought,” Central Columbia coach Ryan Novak said. “The thing that got us here all year long was our pressure defense. We didn’t want to end on a note we weren’t using it.”
Central Columbia gave up five points after the timeout in the third quarter.
“That was quite a turning point in the game,” Davis said. “We didn’t overcome it. We had momentum back on our side, and they just responded out of the timeout.”
Emmie Rowe scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the first half.
“Our whole team was really excited for the start of this game,” Rowe said. “It was such a late start. We just really wanted to let it all out there.”
Kiersten Stork led Milton with 11 points.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A FINAL
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 41, MILTON 24
Milton (12-13) 24
Kiersten Stork 4 3-6 11; Leah Walter 0 1-2 1; Morgan Reiner 3 0-0 7; Abbey Kitchen 1 1-1 3; Kyla Rovenolt 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-9 24.
3-point goals: Reiner.
Central Columbia (19-6) 41
Haley Bull 2 0-0 4; Ava Klingerman 1 0-0 2; Alyxandra Flick 3 0-2 6; Emmie Rowe 8 3-6 20; Lindsey Bull 2 0-3 4; Madelyn Blake 2 1-1 5. Totals 18 3-12 41.
3-point goals: Rowe.
Score by quarters
Milton;4;6;9;5 — 24
Central Columbia;14;10;9;8 — 41