HUGHESVILLE — If Monday's game was any indication, Hughesville and Milton should both have postseason success come October.
The game between the Spartans and Black Panthers truly had the feel of a playoff game, especially considering that three goals were scored in a five-minute span. The Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II foes played hard for 87 minutes, but Hughesville came way with a 3-2 win after Kylie Temple scored off a deflection at the 3:26 mark of the first overtime period.
It was Milton's first loss of the season. The Black Panthers went into Monday's matchup with a 4-0 record.
"We played with everything we had," said Milton coach Rod Harris. "We played with a lot of energy, a lot of heart. Defense held tough for a long time because they're a good soccer team. We held tough. We didn't break, and we just ended up coming out with the short end of the stick."
Milton (4-1, 2-1 HAC-II) led 1-0 going into the second half. It looked as if the Black Panthers' defense would preserve the shutout before both offenses heated up in the half. After Sophia Clark was tripped in the Black Panthers' box, she was awarded a penalty kick. Clark then proceeded to bury the ball into the net to tie the game at 1 with 16:43 left in the game. About three minutes later, the Spartans took the lead after Alli Anstadt scored from the left side.
However, Hughesville's lead was short-lived. Mackenzie Lopez was rushing down the right flank when her cross went to Addison Wenzel, whose shot rolled past Spartans goalie Avery Puderbach and into the net to tie it 2-2 with 12:14 left to play.
"As we get that ball in the corner and get it coming across, we are very dangerous at finishing," Harris said. "We just need to be able to get down to where we can cross the ball, put it back into the middle of the field for everyone to finish.
"Wenzel tying it right away after they went up on us two straight goals shows hoe resilient we are, and that we didn't put our heads down, we didn't pout. We just came back with whatever was left in the game. We played super, super hard to try to get another one in."
Milton's first goal came from Lopez. After the Black Panthers were awarded a free kick, Lopez launched the ball into the net from about 50 yards out at the 20:52 mark of the first half. Lopez finished the game with a goal and an assist.
"She's got a heck of a leg on her to be able to hit that ball the way she did," Harris said. "We were crashing the net, it just went over the keeper's hands, and we were fortunate enough to get the first one."
The Black Panthers had a few scoring opportunities on set pieces that almost found the back of the net. Before her goal, Lopez almost netted the ball off a free kick, but Puderbach made the save. Later in the first half, Cam Roush had a golden opportunity to extend Milton's lead on a free kick, but Puderbach was there for another save.
In the opening minutes of the second, Lopez lofted a free kick to Samantha Roarty, who tried to head into the net, but she couldn't cash in. About 10 minutes later, Lopez placed another free kick on goal, but Puderbach saved it. Puderbach saved six shots overall.
Opposite of Puderbach, Sienna Short stopped seven shots for the Black Panthers.
"As a freshman keeper in a game like that, (Short) played out of her mind," Harris said. "She played absolutely fantastic. She's finally in the big league now. That was her first game that's she truly been battle-tested, and she came up big for us a lot."
Hughesville 3, Milton 2, OT
First half
M: Mackenzie Lopez, 20:52.
Second half
H: Sophia Clark (PK), 16:43; H: Alli Anstadt, 13:37; M: Addison Wenzel (Lopez), 12:14.
Overtime
H: Kylie Temple, 3:26.
Shots: H 16-9. Corners: H 5-2. Saves: Milton 7 (Sienna Short); Hughesville 6 (Avery Puderbach).