The Daily Item
MILTON — Milton got on the board first, but Muncy scored four unanswered goals to take the nonleague matchup on Monday.
Nina Yakicic scored off an assist from Kenzie Lynd for the Black Panthers just 3:22 into the game.
Lily Moyer tied the game Muncy in the first half.
Larissa Shearer had 17 saves for Milton.
Muncy 4, Milton 1
First half
Milt-Nina Yakicic (Kenzie Lynd), 26:33; Muncy-Lily Moyer (Marquesa Staib), 12:46.
Second half
Muncy-Hallie McClue (Moyer), 21:48; Muncy-Brooke Rishel, 17:56; Muncy-Rishel, 15:36.
Shots: Muncy, 21-4 Corners: Muncy, 13-7. Saves: Milton (Larissa Shearer), 17; Muncy, 3.
n Susquenita 12,
East Juniata 3
COVE — Karah Goss and Lilly Palm each had a had a goal and an assist for the Tigers in the TVL matchup.
Kyli Dowling also scored for East Juniata (0-5 overall, 0-4 TVL).
Susquenita 12, East Juniata 3
First half
S-Evin Fisher 28:19; S-Haily Sherman 28:27; S-Regan Horting 22:50; S-Horting 22:12; S-Sherman 14:19; S-Katie Sands 5:53; S-Natalie Cassell 2:52
Second half
EJ-Kyli Dowling (Karah Goss) 22:49; S-Sherman 21:57; S-Sands 16:17; S-Tegan Hunter 13:37; S-Fisher 11:37; EJ-Lilly Palm (Goss) 8:41; S-Horting 7:35; EJ-Goss (Palm) 4:25.
Shots: S, 25-15 Corners: EJ, 9-7 Saves EJ 9 (Emily Carolus), S 3 (Cassy Martin).