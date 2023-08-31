MILTON — The Black Panthers shut out Mifflinburg in three of the five games during the HAC-crossover match, including both doubles games.
Lydia Crawford, Abbey Kitchen and Kyleigh Snyder each won their singles matches in straight sets. Both of the Black Panthers' doubles tandems didn't drop a to their Mifflinburg counterparts.
Milton 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Lydia Crawford (Mil) def. Reyna Kirick 6-0, 6-2; Abbey Kitchen (Mil) def. Morgan Traver 6-0, 6-0; Kyleigh Snyder (Mil) def. Holly Swartz 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Aubree Carl & Jordan Hackenberg (Mil) def. Kaylee Swartzlander & Kaelynn Wagner 6-0, 6-0; Emma King & Emily Waltman (Mil) def. Chloe Albright & Alyson Houseknecht 6-0, 6-0.