The Daily Item
ATHENS — Crystal Hamilton scored 15 points — two off her career-high — to lead Milton in its upset bid of Athens in the District 4 Class 4A girls basketball tournament Thursday.
Hamilton scored all seven first-quarter points for the sixth-seeded Black Panthers, who lost traction in the first half to a team that hit five of its eight 3-pointers. The Wildcats’ Kayleigh Miller made four 3-pointers in the half en route to a game-high 19 points.
Leah Walter scored eight points for Milton (10-9), while Kiersten Stork and Morgan Reiner added seven and six, respectively.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A QUARTERFINAL
Athens 54, Milton 42
Milton (10-9) 42
Kiersten Stork 2 3-9 7, Leah Walter 3 2-2 8, Morgan Reiner 3 0-0 6, Crystal Hamilton 7 3-6 17, Abbey Kitchen 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Wade 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 8-19 42.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Larissa Shearer.
Athens 54
Emma Bronson 1 1-5 3, Karlee Bartlow 0 5-6 5, Kayleigh Miller 5 4-6 19, Megan Collins 3 0-0 9, Caydence Macik 7 4-6 18. Totals 16 14-23 54.
3-point goals: Miller 5, Collins 3.
Did not score: Braelynn Wood, Natalee Watson, Mya Thompson, Rachel Stephens Hannah Blackman.
Score by quarters
Milton 7 7 12 16 — 42
Athens 12 13 10 19 — 54
REGULAR SEASON
n Selinsgrove 42,
Bellefonte 33
BELLEFONTE — The Seals hit 10 of 13 foul shots in the fourth quarter, and Selinsgrove picked up the nonleague win in its regular-season finale.
The Seals (7-5) will host Shikellamy in the District 4 Class 5A championship game at 7 p.m. on March 12.
Lizzy Diehl had 11 points to lead Selinsgrove, while Cierra Adams chipped in nine.
Maddie Tice scored a game-high 14 points for the Red Raiders (8-10).
Selinsgrove 42, Bellefonte 33
Selinsgrove (7-5) 42
Alyssa Latsha 2 2-5 6; Avery DeFazio 2 3-4 7; Lizzy Diehl 3 4-4 11; Emily Davis 2 0-0 4; Cierra Adams 3 3-4 9; Veronica Stanford 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 12-17 42.
3-point goals: Diehl, Stanford.
Did not score: Lexy Gabrielson, Mackenzie Bailor, Katie Shaffer.
Bellefonte (8-10) 33
Lily Gardner 1 2-2 4; Mia Johnson 2 0-2 5; Emalee Neff 1 0-0 2; Maddie Tice 4 5-11 14; Bella Corman 2 1-1 5; Sara DeHaas 1 1-3 3. Totals 11 9-19 32.
3-point goals: Johnson, Tice.
Did not score: Hana Rados.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 9 12 5 16 — 42
Bellefonte 6 9 8 10 — 33