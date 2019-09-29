MILTON — Milton got goals from three different players to move to .500 in knocking off Shamokin, 3-1, in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls soccer action on Saturday.
Shamokin (7-4-1) got on the board first, as Emma Kramer scored off an assist from Suzy Long 5:38 into the game. Leah Walter tied it up with 23:02 left in the first half for the Black Panthers (5-5-1) off an assist from Taylor Snyder.
Aubrey Chappell gave Milton the lead for good with 12:52 left in the first half on an unassisted goal. Leah Bergey added an insurance goal with 18:27 left.
Milton 3, Shamokin 1
First half
Sham-Emma Kramer (Suzy Long), 5:38; Milt-Leah Walter (Taylor Snyder), 23:02; Milt-Aubrey Chappell, 12:52.
Second half
Milt-Leah Bergey, 18:27.
Shots: Milt, 21-11. Corners: Milt, 5-3. Saves: Shamokin (Olivia Haupt), 10; Milton (Kamryn Snyder), 8.
n Lewisburg 2, Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Taryn Beers and Ella Reish each scored in the final 15 minutes to lift the Green Dragons.
Shikellamy (5-4-2) took a 1-0 lead with 12:31 left in the first half on Eryn Swanger’s goal.
Lewisburg 2, Shikellamy 1
First half
Shik-Eryn Swanger (Lily Young), 12:31.
Second half
Lew-Taryn Beers, 13:11; Lew-Ella Reish, 4:34.
Shots: Shik, 10-8. Corners: 3-3. Saves: Lewisburg (Lauren Gross), 9; Shik (Cassi Ronk), 6.
n Southern Columbia 1,
Mifflinburg 0
CATAWISSA — Maggie Morrison scored with 37 seconds left in the game as the Tigers remained undefeated.
Rilyn Wisloski had eight saves in the shutout for the Tigers (8-0-2).
Kristi Benfield had 11 saves for the Wildcats (5-5-1).
Southern Columbia 1,
Mifflinburg 0
Second half
SCA-Maggie Morrison, :37.
Shots: SCA, 11-8. Corners: SCA, 4-1. Saves: Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 10; Southern Columbia (Rilyn Wisloski), 8.
n Midd-West 2,
Montoursville 1
MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs dealt Montoursville, which started this week undefeated, its second loss of the week.
Erin Tompkins got Midd-West (5-3-3) on the board first just 1:44 into the game. Olivia Inch made it 2-0 with with 20:52 left in the game.
Midd-West 2, Montoursville 1
First half
MW-Erin Tompkins, 38:16.
Second half
MW-Olivia Inch, 20:52; MTV-Bella Masias, 5:47.
Shots: MW, 9-8. Corners: MTV, 4-0. Saves: Midd-West (Rylee Weaver), 7; Montoursville (Zales), 7.
n East Juniata 10,
Upper Dauphin 1
COCOLAMUS — Thea Neimond scored three goals and five assists, while Kierstyn Fogle added two goals as the Tigers remained undefeated.
East Juniata 10, Upper Dauphin 1
First half
EJ-Cypress Feltman (Leah Sankey), 36:21; EJ-Keirstyn Fogle (Thea Neimond), 33:53; EJ-Fogle (Neimond), 21:45; EJ-Marissa Coudriet, 19:11; EJ-Sankey (Neimond), 15:56; EJ-Neimond, 8:06; EJ-Macy Buskey (Neimond), 3:00; EJ-Neimond (Hailey Wileman), 2:27; EJ-Neimond (Amara Brubaker), :59; EJ-Wileman (Neimond), :10.
Second half
UD-Jeana Lower, :30.
Shots: EJ, 25-5. Corners: EJ, 6-0. Saves: Upper Dauphin, 15; East Juniata (Brianna Henry), 4.
FRIDAY
n East Juniata 10, Juniata 0
MIFFLINTOWN — The Tigers dealt the Indians their first TVL loss in devestating fashion.
Kierstyn Fogle and Thea Neimond each scored three goals to lead East Juniata.
Juniata falls to 11-2, 7-1.
East Juniata 10, Juniata 0
First half
EJ-Leah Sankey (Kierstyn Fogle), 35:56; EJ-Thea Neimond (Fogle), 24:26; EJ-Neimond, 11:37; EJ-Fogle, 2:08.
Second half
EJ-Fogle (Neimond), 39:46; EJ-Fogle 37:30; EJ-Amara Brubaker, 37:09; EJ-Neimond, 22:38; EJ-Paris Feltman, 14:15; EJ-Madison McDonald (Hailey Wileman), 7:50.
Shots: EJ, 29-5. Corners: EJ, 2-0; Saves: Juniata, 19; East Juniata (Brianna Henry), 5.