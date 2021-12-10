MANDATA — It took more than three quarters until the Milton girls finally got the kind of transition basket they thought might define Friday's opener at Line Mountain.
Kyla Rovenolt knocked away an entry pass to teammate Morgan Reiner for a streaking layup that became a three-point play and five-point Black Panthers' lead.
Not only was it too rare for Milton's liking, it didn't have the desired effect. The host Eagles forced a slew of turnovers and stormed back for a tie that lasted until the final minute.
It took Brooklyn Wade's short jumper and a pair of Leah Walter free throws for the Black Panthers to escape the nonleague matchup with a 37-33 win.
"I give full credit to (Line Mountain)," said Milton senior Kiersten Stork. "They're a really good team — they're going to have a good season ahead of them — and they played really aggressive. As a team, we really wanted it. At the end it got tight, but we just picked each other up and came together."
The Black Panthers committed eight of their 26 turnovers after Reiner's three-point play put them up 32-27 with 7:19 left. That lead, their largest since ending the first half up 24-19, evaporated over a scoreless stretch of nearly five minutes thanks in large part to a string of five giveaways.
Terri Reichard's left-handed layup on the last of the turnovers gave Line Mountain its only lead of the game, 33-32, with 2:52 to play. Stork immediately tied it with a free throw on the other end, and neither team broke through until Milton sophomore Abbey Kitchen found Wade open in the middle of the lane with 44.3 seconds left.
"It's kind of a double-edged sword," said Milton coach Phil Davis. "I'd like us to play fast and be aggressive, push the ball and get some easy looks, but we really weren't able to do that. I attribute that to Line Mountain's athleticism. I thought they could match us athletically, step for step.
"I don't think we were able to get the easy, transition baskets I'd thought we could have gotten. Their transition defense was really outstanding."
Line Mountain's chance to tie or take the lead was lost when Hannah Ruohoniemi missed a 3-point look and the Eagles threw the ball out of bounds in their motion offense at the top of the key. Walter, a senior who was 6-for-6 at the line, iced the game with her last pair with 6 seconds to play.
"We felt like, for a lot of the first half, Milton was just a lot quicker. On the defensive end and offensive end, they were running circles around us," said Eagles coach Ian Lundy. "We closed out strong in the second quarter to cut down that lead going into the half, and I think, from that point on, we matched Milton in being scrappy. We were right there until the end."
Walter finished with a team-high 10 points, and Wade added seven points and seven rebounds off the bench. Stork had a game-high 11 boards as Milton limited Line Mountain to just three offensive rebounds.
"I'm really satisfied with how we played and how we rebounded the ball," Stork said. "Brooklyn came in off the bench, and she's one of the main reasons we won."
Reichard scored a game-high 13 points for the Eagles, and Kyleen Michael added seven off the bench. Ruohoniemi was a handful in the middle with six boards, six steals and two blocks.
The game's first field goal wasn't scored until the 3:07 mark of the first quarter, when Michael's 3-pointer tied the game. Milton bolted to an 11-5 lead, and, after the Eagles pulled within 11-8 on a Reichard triple, the Black Panthers put together an 11-0 run that bridged the quarters. Stork and Kitchen each had four points in the spree.
Line Mountain closed the final 4 1/2 minutes of the half with an 11-2 run fueled by 3-pointers from Liz Spieles (two) and Ruohoniemi.
The Eagles then forced eight turnovers and outscored Milton 8-5 in the third to make it 29-27.
"There were just some gaps in time where we struggled to get buckets," said Lundy. "At least when you defend they don't pull away from you."
MILTON 37, LINE MOUNTAIN 33
Milton (1-0) 37
Kiersten Stork 1 4-10 6, Leah Walter 2 6-6 10, Morgan Reiner 2 1-1 5, Abbey Kitchen 3 0-0 6, Kyla Rovenolt 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Wade 3 1-3 7. Totals 12 13-22 37.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Line Mountain (0-1) 33
Sage Hoover 1 0-1 2, Terri Reichard 6 0-1 13, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 3, Emily Gonsar 0 0-3 0, Liz Spieles 2 0-0 6, Jaya London 1 0-0 2, Kyleen Michael 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 2-7 33.
3-point goals: Spieles 2, Michael, Reichard, Ruohoniemi.
Did not score: Sierra Klinger.
Score by quarters
Milton;12;12;5;8 — 37
Line Mountain;8;11;8;6 — 33
JV score: Line Mountain 30-23.