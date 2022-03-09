MILTON — Leah Walter and her Milton senior teammates continued to raise the bar for their team down to the final game of their careers.
The Black Panthers brought a community's worth of fans to "The Jungle" for their first-round state playoff game Wednesday, including a bleacher section full of students from top to bottom, end to end.
"It was the biggest crowd I've ever had here," said Milton coach Phil Davis.
Although the momentum from making a PIAA tournament withered throughout the 36-14 loss to perennial state power Allentown Central Catholic, the impact the Black Panthers had on their program could resonate for years.
"When Coach first took over, their goal was to make it to districts," said Walter. "We made it to states. We changed something in Milton. To us, that's what we want."
Milton (12-14), which parlayed a second-place finish in District 4 into a home game for its first state appearance in more than a decade, fell behind early and couldn't recover from a scoreless second quarter.
"We were all kind of nervous at first, but we thought we could come back," said Black Panthers senior Kyla Rovenolt. "Our shots just weren't going in."
The District 11 runner-up Vikettes (21-6) played an excruciatingly deliberate offense in the absence of leading scorer Julia Roth, who injured her knee in their district semifinal win. They routinely swung the ball around the perimeter looking for an open 3-pointer or a back-door cutter. The Black Panthers played it well enough, but couldn't keep up on the glass where A.C.C. scored eight first-half points on six offensive rebounds.
"We're normally patient anyway, but we're a little bit more aggressive offensively when (Roth is) in there. We get out to run just a little bit more. Just having Julia out makes a huge difference to our team," said legendary Vikettes coach Mike Kopp, who has said this 46th season is his last. "It took us awhile to get comfortable with that crowd, too. That crowd was nice and loud."
A.C.C. point guard Molly Driscoll hit a straightaway 3-pointer and then assisted Madi Szoke in transition for a 9-4 lead at the 2:34 mark of the first quarter. Though they shot just 3-for-10 in the second period, a trio of second-chance buckets grew the margin to 15-4 at the half.
"It's exactly what we expected, exactly what we thought we were going to see. They didn't do anything we didn't prepare for," said Davis. "We just gave them too many possessions, and then we could not get anything going offensively. They're a really good defense."
The Vikettes were just as deliberate but shot better in the third, going 4-for-6 from the floor to increase their lead to 25-8. Szoke had a run of five points in the third on her way to a game-high 11.
"We talked about it all week that we had to stay disciplined, and I think we did great job of staying disciplined. We just missed a few rebounds and stuff happened," said Walter. "It did get frustrating, because that's not really how you want to play basketball. And I think it definitely did affect us a little offensively. Just knowing we only have a few chances to score, they're taking away opportunities. But they're a great team and they took advantage it."
Milton junior guard Mo Reiner scored all five of her team-high points in the fourth quarter. Rovenolt added four points and two rebounds, while fellow senior Kiersten Stork scored a bucket and pulled three boards.
"We told them, 'You don't realize the impact you had on this school and this community tonight because you're heart-broken,'" said Davis. "Someday, and I hope it's sooner than later — especially for my four seniors — I hope they realize the impact they had on this school and this community. It was tremendous.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of them and what they gave this program over the last four years."
PIAA CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST ROUND
ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC 36, MILTON 14
Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) 36
Armani Brickhouse 2 3-7 8, Hanna Hoeing 2 0-0 4, Madi Szoke 5 1-3 11, Molly Driscoll 4 0-0 9, Lauren Egan 0 1-2 1, Makenna Reed 0 1-2 1, Milly Wolf 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 8-16 36.
3-point goals: Brickhouse, Driscoll.
Did not score: Abbey Kofroth, Samantha Roth, Jadeyn Hagadus, Mercedes Martinez, Isabel Martinez.
Milton (12-14) 14
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2, Leah Walter 1 0-0 2, Mo Reiner 2 1-2 5, Kyla Rovenolt 1 2-2 4, Cam Roush 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 4-6 14.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Abbey Kitchen, Brooklyn Wade, Amelia Gainer, Lydia Crawford, Brianna Gordner.
Score by quarters
Allentown Cent. Cath.;9;6;10;11 — 36
Milton;4;0;4;6 — 14