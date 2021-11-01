WILLIAMSPORT — It was barely a minute into the second half Monday when Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez delivered exactly what her team needed.
Lopez pushed a shot through Montoursville’s defense for the equalizer that had eluded the Black Panthers for nearly a half-hour in the first half.
What followed was two of the top District 4 teams competing hard for the better part of a half, but Montoursville walked away from the district semifinal a 2-1 winner on a late goal from Lily Saul.
The second-seeded Warriors will play No. 1 Central Columbia for the District 4 Class 2A championship Thursday. The Blue Jays beat Bloomsburg 4-0 in Monday's early semifinal.
Montoursville’s ability to create just a little more than Milton proved to be the difference in the win over the No. 3 seed.
“That one hurts,” Milton coach Rod Harris said. “The girls played a heck of a season. We just said to them they are a strong team and family. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Milton overcame an early goal by the Warriors' Lydia Earnest, who scored just 10 minutes into the match. She sent a high shot to the opposite side of the goal that beat Morgan Reiner for the lead.
Milton quickly responded with three shots on goal in the first half.
“We were a doormat for a long time, and these girls helped put Milton soccer back on the map,” Harris said. “District semifinals. It took a very strong Montoursville team to win a 2-1 game. You can’t ask for anything more except the win.”
Milton’s chances looked better after the start to the second half. Lopez got into the right spot to collect a rebound and equalize.
Milton’s offense was steady, producing five shots on goal and seven overall. The Black Panthers also recorded four corners in the match.
“We expect to be successful every time we step on the field,” Montoursville coach Vic Gorini said. “We expect to give them a good challenge and play hard. We expected a back-and-forth game.”
Reiner, a junior, stopped nine shots on goal, making jumping saves and diving stops.
“She is a rock for us,” Harris said. “She's a superstar. She’s making saves most keepers around the area aren’t making.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS SOCCER
SEMIFINAL
At Williamsport H.S.
No. 2 Montoursville 2, No. 3 Milton 1
First half
Mont—Lydia Earnest, 10:21.
Second half
Milt—Mackenzie Lopez, 41:12; Mont—Lily Saul (Nyla Kutney), 72:50.
Shots: Mont 16-7. Shots on goal: Mont 11-5. Corners: Mont 9-4. Fouls: Milt 8-7. Saves: Milton 9 (Morgan Reiner); Montoursville 6 (Kierstyn Dawes and Anna Baylor).