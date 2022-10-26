WILLIAMSPORT — Just about everything went according to plan for the Milton girls Wednesday, from battling Montoursville in a scoreless first half to giving themselves a chance in overtime.
When the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal moved to decisive penalty kicks, the Black Panthers ran out of answers.
The second-seeded Warriors converted their first four penalties to prevail in a match that was tied at 1 after regulation time and two overtime periods.
“We did exactly what we game-planned to do,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “Our goal was to get to halftime zero-zero, and push it as long as we could.”
Milton, the No. 7 seed, kept unbeaten Montoursville off the scoreboard for nearly 66 minutes before Emma Cline broke the ice. Milton freshman Sammy Roarty tied it on a penalty not 10 minutes later.
The penalties pushed the Warriors (19-0) into the semifinals where they will meet sixth-seeded Lewisburg, a 1-0 overtime winner over No. 3 Bloomsburg. Milton finished 13-7.
“I can’t be more proud of them,” said Harris. “It’s been a great season.”
It was clear from the get-go that the match was going to be a fierce, high-intensity battle. For the first 15 minutes, it seemed as though every player on the field played at a full-on sprint.
Despite creating several first-half chances, Montoursville failed to solve Milton keeper Mo Reiner, who finished with 10 saves. Midway through the second half, however, Jillian Irion set up Cline with a pass, and Cline's shot sailed just past Reiner's fingertips and into the back of the net.
As the clock ticked past 15 minutes to play, then 10, the Black Panthers lost leading-scorer Mackenzie Lopez to a hard foul. On the subsequent free kick, Montoursville goalkeeper Kierstyn Dawes committed a foul inside the penalty area going for the ball, resulting in a penalty kick. With usual penalty-taker Lopez out of the mix, Roarty was forced to step up and take the shot, which she drilled into the top-right corner to even the score with five minutes left in regulation.
Besides one shot that hit the crossbar for Montoursville, neither team created a good chance in either of the 15-minute overtime periods. Milton dropped an extra player back into defense, clearly playing for a chance at PKs, which resulted with the 1-all tie after 110 minutes.
In the fourth round of penalties, with Montoursville leading 4-2 and needing a save or a Milton miss to win, Addison Zettlemoyer’s shot hit the crossbar and bounced down onto the goal line, but was ruled no good but the official.
Only three of the Black Panthers' 11 starters were seniors. Harris said he loved how his team played all season long, especially with a large number of underclassmen in the starting lineup.
“They’re little babies that haven’t even been close to something like this,” said Harris. “They played out of their minds.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
At Loyalsock H.S.
MONTOURSVILLE 1, MILTON 1
(Montoursville wins 4-2 in penalty kicks)
Second half
Mont-Emma Cline (Jillian Irion), 65:56; Milt-Sammy Roarty (penalty kick), 74:51.
Penalty kicks
Montoursville: Kenna Bennett, Nyla Kutney, Emma Wood, Bryn Jacopetti; Milton: Carly Neidig, Roarty (missed), Mackenzie Lopez, Addison Zettlemoyer (missed).
Shots: Mont 21-8. Corner Kicks: Mont 8-1. Saves: Montoursville 6 (Kierstyn Dawes); Milton 10 (Mo Reiner).