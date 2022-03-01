WILLIAMSPORT — Kiersten Stork walked into the Milton locker room Tuesday and got caught in the toughest trap she faced all night.
There were her Black Panthers teammates, demanding the senior break out her "Griddy" dance.
After the way she and fellow guards Leah Walter and Mo Reiner choreographed a comeback from 16 points down in a district semifinal, a little celebratory bounce was no sweat.
Milton followed an abysmal first half with perhaps its best one of the season, outscoring top-seeded Shamokin by 25 points to win the District 4 Class 4A battle, 45-34, at Williamsport H.S.
Stork buried a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers, Reiner added nine points in the period, and the Black Panthers were 9-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes to cap the stunning rally.
"I'm so proud ... I can't even put into words how proud I am," said Stork, one of three senior starters.
Milton (12-12) won its first district semi since current assistant Christine Soltys helped the program to the 2011 title. The fifth-seeded Black Panthers face defending champion and No. 2 Central Columbia (18-6), a 48-18 winner over No. 6 Lewisburg for the championship on a day to be announced. The Indians (18-6) and Green Dragons (10-14) play for third place and state playoff berth.
How tough a spot was Milton in after 16 minutes Tuesday?
Well, after shooting 0-for-6 from the field and committing nine turnovers in the first quarter, the Black Panthers had nine more turnovers in the second and fell behind 21-5. Indians junior Des Michaels scored eight of her team-high 10 points in the second quarter, including consecutive steal-and-score plays in the backcourt for her team's largest lead midway through the period.
"We never really went against a team that pressed us that aggressively. I give all the credit to Shamokin; they're a good, aggressive team," Stork said. "We just really weren't calm with the ball. We were just throwing it away, like overwhelmed with everything."
Stork drove for Milton's first field goal at the 6:15 mark of the second, but Shamokin's lead continued to grow with a series of turnovers. When Reiner hit a 3-pointer late in the half, Indians freshman Delilah Nazih immediately responded with a banked triple from the left corner. The Black Panthers limped to the break down 24-10, having shot 3-for-16.
"When we were down 21-5, I don't think any of us thought, 'This game's over,'" said Walter. "I think we all thought, 'Hey, we can turn this around.'"
Reiner added: "We believed in each other and had each other's back for the entire opening of the second half. We knew, no matter what the score was, we were coming out and playing as hard as we can."
Abbey Kitchen started the second half with a jumper from the free-throw line, and Kyla Rovenolt soon followed with a putback. The momentum continued to build when Kitchen found Rovenolt open underneath the hoop and Stork swished a trey from in front of her bench.
The Indians played the first four-plus minutes of the third quarter committing six turnovers (two offensive fouls) and missing their only shot. They finished 0-for-6 in a scoreless period.
"I think in the third quarter we didn't have the intensity we had in the first half," said Shamokin coach Chris Venna. "They scored the first four points, but I felt OK. We've got to get settled in, get a bucket ... but we never scored to get into our full-court press ... and then we had some breakdowns, gave up some 3s. We couldn't get that intensity back."
Milton coach Phil Davis hoped his girls could trim their 14-point halftime deficit to eight at the end of the third quarter. Instead, the Black Panthers knotted the score at 24 on Walter's 3-pointer off a Kitchen kick-out pass with a minute to play.
"I think everybody's excitement after that shot was, like, 'We're in it now,'" said Walter, who had nine points and four boards. "We were ultra-focused in the second half. Even when the crowd was so energetic, we were still in the game. We didn't let the moment get the best of us."
Davis added: "When (the deficit) got to four and two, I thought (the Indians) were feeling the pressure.
"That's what we preach: Let's put the pressure on them, and see how they respond to it."
Reiner gave Milton its first lead not a minute into the fourth, and Stork — who had made 10 3-pointers all season — hit consecutive treys from the left wing for a 32-25 lead.
"When Kiersten hit those two 3s back-to-back, I thought to myself, 'OK, there's no way we lose this now,'" said Reiner, who finished with 12 points and four steals.
Stork dumped the ball to Reiner underneath for a nine-point lead with 3:15 to play, capping a 24-1 second-half run. The Indians pulled as close as 38-34 by scoring on four straight trips, including a pair of Nazih buckets, but Milton's free-throw shooting kept them at bay.
"Between the third and fourth quarters, we said, 'Can we beat them in eight minutes? Absolutely. Let's just forget about the third quarter and move forward,'" Venna said. "But it just kept piling on."
Stork said: "All the other years we would just crumble if we were down that much.
"But we believe in ourselves and each other so much that we knew we could turn this game around."
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
At Williamsport H.S.
MILTON 45, SHAMOKIN 34
Milton (12-12) 45
Kiersten Stork 4 4-6 15, Leah Walter 1 6-6 9, Mo Reiner 4 3-4 12, Abbey Kitchen 1 0-0 2, Kyla Rovenolt 3 0-0 6, Brooklyn Wade 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 14-18 45.
3-point goals: Stork 3, Reiner, Walter.
Did not score: Amelia Gainer.
Shamokin (18-6) 34
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2, Des Michaels 3 3-3 10, Madi Lippay 2 1-2 5, Ally Waugh 2 0-0 4, Delilah Nazih 3 1-2 7, Anastasia Wetzel 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 5-7 34.
3-point goals: Wetzel 2, Nazih.
Did not score: Payten Puttmann.
Score by quarters
Milton;3;7;14;21 — 45
Shamokin;9;15;0;10 — 34