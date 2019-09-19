The Daily Item
MILTON — Hannah and Haley Seebold’s singles wins and a victory at second doubles lifted Milton past Selinsgrove, 3-2, in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Wednesday.
Hannah Seebold won at first singles without losing a game, while Haley Seebold lost just three at second singles.
Maddy Chappell and Alana Stamm teamed for a 6-2, 6-1 win at second doubles for the Black Panthers (6-4).
Selinsgrove’s wins came from Fiona Finnerty at third singles and the first doubles team of Avery DeFazio and Keera Scholl.
Milton 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Hannah Seebold (M) def. Daisy Ettinger 6-0, 6-0; Haley Seebold (M) def. Emeline Snook 6-1, 6-2; Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Payton Ritter 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Avery DeFazio/Keera Scholl (S) def. Kenzie Counsil/Brooklyn Wade 6-2, 6-1; Maddy Chappell/Alana Stamm (M) def. McKenna Parker/Maddie Rowan 6-2, 6-1.
n Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Mifflinburg’s singles players swept three matches in straight sets to carry the HAC victory.
Abby Underhill, Kiara Gilroy and Rockell Keister each prevailed in competitive matches for the Wildcats.
Shikellamy’s team point was earned at second doubles by Lily Weist and Savannah DiBonaventura, but Olivia Weaver and Kelly Sprenkel forced a three-set match that included a second-set tiebreak.
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Abby Underhill (M) def. Melanie Minnier 6-1, 6-4; Kiara Gilroy (M) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-3, 6-2; Rockell Keister (M) def. Anne Norris 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
Amber Leitzel/Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. Olivia Weaver/Kelly Sprenkel 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7; Lily Weist/Savannah DiBonaventura (S) def. Sylvia Rishel/Tayah Lamey 6-1, 6-3.
n Montoursville 3,
Lewisburg 2
MONTOURSVILLE — Bekah Vance and Lewisburg’s second doubles team had wins.
Vance posted a 6-2, 6-1 win at second singles for the Green Dragons (1-12), while Audrey Harer and Sofia Waughen teamed for a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
Lydia Barbour (M) def. Hannah Castellan 6-0, 6-1; Bekah Vance (L) def. Jill Fitzwater 6-2, 6-1; Alex McKenna (M) def. Becca Brown 6-7 (7-4), 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
Rei Saar/Madison Holland (M) def. Liv Manner/Ayra Tufail 6-2, 6-0; Audrey Harer/Sofia Waughen (L) def. Lilly Saar/Jessie Hanna 6-4, 6-3.