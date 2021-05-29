SHIPPENSBURG — The younger members of Milton’s state championship winning 400-meter relay team deferred to senior Regi Wendt for interviews after the Black Panthers beat District 4 rival Bloomsburg for the Class 2A title Friday at Shippensburg University,
The Black Panthers’ team of Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Wendt and Riley Murray ran a time of 49.70 seconds to beat Bloomsburg (50.12), with another District 4 team, Hughesville, fourth (50.71).
Wendt ran the third leg — the second curve of the race — and gave the baton to anchor Riley Murray with a slight lead, and Murray took care of the rest.
“The Bloom girl (Maggie Mylin) was right on my shoulder and after I gave it to Riley I was just yelling, ‘Go Riley.’
“It (a state title) never crossed my mind earlier. I had not set any expectations at the beginning of the season, and our coaches never put any pressure on us. They just told us you’ve put the time in and put in the work. Now just go out and do your best.”
Murray said getting the baton from Wendt was a great feeling.
“There was no one around me,” she said.
Murray also won two medals of her own by tying for third place with Southern Columbia’s Karly Renn in the pole vault, and later placing fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Wendt talked about competing against fellow district teams at this level.
“Our district is very competitive,” she said. “We like the pressure. It pushes us on.”
Murray’s fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles was also with the push of fellow district athletes. Murray’s time was 47.35. Lewisburg junior Sienna Brazier was third (46.25) and Lewisburg’s Madeline Ikeler was 13th (48.56).
Murray said she would not have believed she would leaving Shippensburg with three medals just a few months ago.
“I wasn’t putting in the work I needed then,” she said. “I started working really hard with my teammates. This morning, I didn’t feel really good. I felt I was going to throw, up but I worked my way through it and really went out and competed today.”
Bergey failed to advance to the finals in the 100 (12.96).
Milton finished 10th in the team standings with 18.5 points.