WILLIAMSPORT — Isaiah Day finished with a score of 41 for the Black Panthers as all four scorers shot in the 40s for Milton.
Cade Wirnsberger, Max Wirnsberger, and Brayden Gower end the match with scores better than 45 to give Milton the match win over Williamsport, which also put four players in the 40s.
Milton 171, Williamsport 191
Milton: Isaiah Day (41), Cade Wirnsberger (42), Max Wirnsberger (43), Brayden Gower (45).
Williamsport: Evan Whitford (44), Ally Chilson (47), Maria Montoya (48), Chais Shief (49).