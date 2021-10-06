I keep trying to put into words — you know, because it’s my job — what Milton the football season means.
It’s one of the most unexpected turnarounds I’ve seen in my 29 years around the area football scene.
I remember having a conversation with former coach George Goodwin when he stepped down after the 2016 season. Coach Goodwin had the most success of the Milton football coaches since the late Max Shnyder, who won a Central Susquehanna Conference-Division I title in the early 2000s, taking the Black Panthers to a district championship game.
I asked him when he thought Milton could compete again, and he told me, honestly, he thought it might be when his youngest son would be on the varsity.
Fast forward to Friday night against Mifflinburg, and there was Goodwin’s youngest son — Luke — making the key forced fumble that led to the game-winning score.
It’s not the losing Milton had to overcome.
I don’t think anybody has had worse luck than the Black Panthers. Their best players would often start the season suspended or injured. I remember a year Milton’s best offensive athlete missed the early part of the season because his father wasn’t happy with his grades.
A noble stance for the parent, but it didn’t help the Black Panthers on the field.
Then came the year they finally broke their 25-game losing streak, 2017. Milton had allowed at least 70 points in four straight contests, and also lost a game in overtime that season. When they finally ended their slide, the Black Panthers thought they were headed to an Eastern Conference game against Greater Nanticoke, as a reward for sticking out a brutal season.
Of course after believing they clinched the spot before their week 10 game with Shikellamy, it turned out it wasn’t secure and they didn’t get to play in that playoff game.
But that one win in 2017, along with what the Black Panthers had returning, had Milton hopeful for a successful 2018. They had a quarterback that had thrown for more than 2,000 yards the previous season. Then they opened 2018 with a one-point loss to Shamokin and never recovered.
So nobody, including me, thought much of the Black Panthers entering this season. I drove past the field in St. Clair on the way to Selinsgrove’s opener, and I don’t think many people covered the game because most expected Nativity BVM to roll.
It’s amazing what a little confidence can do as we are six weeks into the season, and the Black Panthers are hosting Jersey Shore at Danville in a battle of teams that are a combined 11-1 and the current top-seeds in the District 4 Class 3A and 4A playoff races.
I’ll let you read that last sentence again to let it sink in.
No matter what happens over these last four or five weeks of the 2021 season, the one thing I will take away is the resiliency of this Black Panthers team.
They had no business winning last week’s game against Mifflinburg. All the numbers pointed to a Wildcats win, but the Black Panthers figured out a way thanks to turnovers and a steely resolve developed in the early season.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item.