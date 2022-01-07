MILTON — Xzavier Minium scored a game-high 28 points, and Milton knocked off Hughesville, 63-53, on Friday night in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Friday night.
Jace Brandt added 17 points for the Black Panthers, which improves to 6-4 overall, 4-2 HAC-II.
Carter Cowburn had 14 points to lead the Spartans (7-3, 3-3).
Milton 63, Hughesville 53
Milton (6-4) 63
Nevin Carrier 2 0-0 5, Austin Gainer 1 2-3 4, Jace Brandt 6 3-5 17, Xzavier Minium 10 5-10 28, Luke Delong 1 4-6 7, Joel Langdon 1 0-0 2. Team totals: 21 14-24 63.
3-point goals: Minium 3, Brandt 2, Carrier, Delong.
Did not score: Carter Lilley, Dale Mitchell, Ashton Krall, Peyton Rearick.
Hughesville (7-3) 53
Josh Heiney 2 0-1 4, Dillon Bieber 4 2-3 13, Carter Cowburn 6 2-4 15, Ethan Woodcock 5 2-3 12, Jeff Fenstermacher 1 1-2 4, Logan Kiess 1 0-0 2, Cam Fetterman 0 3-8 3. Team totals: 19 10-21 53.
3-point goals: Bieber (3), Cowburn, Fenstermacher.
Did not score: Shea McCusker, Mason Thomas, Brady Snyder.
Score by quarters
Hughesville;11;14;19;9 — 53
Milton;11;21;18;13 — 63