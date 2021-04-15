The Daily Item
HUGHESVILLE – Milton picked up wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, along with a victory at No. 1 doubles — all in straight sets — as the Black Panthers knocked off Hughesville, 3-2, in boys tennis action on Wednesday.
Brodey Scoggins and Seth Yoder each won their singles matches for Milton (5-3), while Conner Smith and Jose Oyola won at No. 1 doubles.
Miton 3, Hughesville 2
Singles
Logan Burns (H) def. Jamir Wilt, 6-1, 6-2; Brodey Scoggins (Milt) def. Mikey Dylina, 6-2, 7-5; Seth Yoder (M) def. Austin Young, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Conner Smith-Jose Oyola (Milt) def. Mason Thomas-Chase Michael, 6-2, 6-4; Austin McNeon-Landon Corbin (H) def. Camden Scoggins-Jaydon Cottage, 6-2, 6-4.
Mifflinburg 4,
Shikellamy 1
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats won the first two singles matches, and picked up two forfeits in doubles for the victory.
Gabe Greb survived a first-set tie break at No. 1 singles and won the second set 6-1. Ethan Dresse dropped just one game at No. 2 singles for Mifflinburg.
Luke Fatool won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for the Braves.
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Gabe Greb (Miff) def. CJ Doebler, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Ethan Dreese (Miff) def. Micah Stahl, 6-1, 6-0; Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Mifflinburg won by forfeit.