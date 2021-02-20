The Daily Item
MILTON — Kiersten Stork scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half, and Milton raced to a 24-point halftime lead in a 47-12 victory over St. John Neumann in nonleague girls basketball.
Crystal Hamilton and Abbey Kitchen each chipped in eight points for the Black Panthers (5-8).
Milton limited St. John Neumann (5-8) to just five field goals.
Milton 47, St. John Neumann 12
St. John Neumann (5-8) 12
Faith Reid 0 0-2 0; Lilly Reid 3 0-1 7; Jadin Nixon 1 0-0 2; Gig Parlante 0 1-2 1; Shana Fullmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 1-5 12.
3-point goals: L. Reid.
Did not score: Julianna Kane, Brianna Lisi.
Milton (5-8) 47
Kiersten Stork 3 6-8 13; Leah Walter 2 1-2 5; Morgan Reiner 1 0-0 2; Crystal Hamiton 4 0-0 8; Abbey Kitchen 4 0-0 8; Kyla Rovenolt 0 2-4 2; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2; Larissa Shearer 1 0-0 2; Jacklyn Hopple 1 0-0 2; Kendall Fedder 1 0-0 2; Kylie Wagner 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 10-16 47.
3-point goals: Stork.
Did not score: Lydia Crawford, Mackenzie Lopez, Talya Bardole.
Score by quarters
St. John Neumann 5 0 4 3 – 12
Milton 11 18 15 3 — 47
n Shamokin 44, Danville 25
COAL TOWNSHIP — Emma Kramer scored 13 points, and Ari Nolter added 11 as the Indians beat the Ironmen in HAC-I action.
Shamokin (7-5 overall, 7-3 HAC-I) held Danville scoreless in the second quarter on its way to a nine-point halftime lead.
Ella Dewald scored nine points to lead the Ironmen (4-9, 3-5).
Shamokin 44, Danville 25
Danville (4-9) 25
Olivia Outt 3 0-0 8; Riley Maloney 2 0-0 5; Ella Dewald 3 2-3 9; Maddy Sauers 1 0-0 2; Savannah Dowd 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 3-5 25.
3-point goals: Outt 2, Maloney, Dewald.
Did not score: Theresa Almarante, Chloe Hoffman, Riley Outt.
Shamokin (7-5) 44
Carly Nye 2 0-0 4; Desire Michaels 1 0-0 2; Emma Kramer 5 0-0 13; Madison Lippay 2 0-0 4; Grace Nazih 4 0-0 10; Ari Nolter 4 0-1 11. Totals 18 0-1 44.
3-point goals: Kramer 3, Nolter 3, Nazih 2.
Did not score: Morgan Nolter.
Score by quarters
Danville 10 0 8 7 — 25
Shamokin 14 5 8 17 — 44
n Greenwood 55, Juniata 25
MILLERSTOWN — Abby Taylor scored 15 points, and the Wildcats limited the Indians to single digits in three of the four quarters in the Tri-Valley League victory.
Alli Crocket chipped 13 points, while Leah Ritzman and Sarah Pennay each finished with eight for Greenwood (7-6 overall, 6-5 TVL).
Mackenzie Bennett led Juniata (3-12, 3-11) with 13 points.
Greenwood 55, Juniata 25
Juniata (3-12) 25
Cora Musser 0 0-2 0; Autumn Clark 1 0-0 2; Mackenzie Bennett 4 4-4 13; Shaelyn Armstrong 1 1-2 3; Lorena Rivera 1 0-0 2; Marissa Beward 0 1-2 1; Chloe Beckenbaugh 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 6-10 25.
3-point goals: Bennett.
Did not score: Shrea Pavel, Aliza Rivera, Reese Foltz, Anna Mae O’Brien.
Greenwood (7-6) 55
Maddie Howell 1 0-0 2; Abby Taylor 6 3-5 15; Ella Brummer 2 0-0 5; Alli Crockett 5 3-4 13; Ella Seiber 1 2-2 4; Leah Ritzman 4 0-0 8; Sarah Pennay 2 4-5 8. Totals 21 12-16 55.
3-point goals: Brummer.
Did not score: Emilie Brinser, Sophia Jezewski.
Score by quarters
Juniata 3 11 5 6 — 25
Greenwood 12 13 15 15 — 55
n Lourdes Regional 59,
Schuylkill Haven 12
COAL TOWNSHIP — Emma Shimko scored 16 points, and the Red Raiders led 24-2 after one quarter.
Four Red Raiders (11-7) scored at least seven points in the victory.
Lourdes Regional 59, Schuylkill Haven 12
Schuylkill Haven (1-13) 12
Scott 1 0-0 2; Roshannon 2 2-2 6; Siket 1 2-2 4. Totals 4 4-4 12.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Davis, Dress, Kline, Wank, Pugh.
Lourdes Regional (11-7) 59
Masie Reed 3 0-0 7; Victoria Lindemuth 4 0-0 8; Paityn Moyer 3 1-2 8; Katie Sandri 1 0-0 2; Chloe Rishel 1 0-0 2; Peyton Kehler 1 1-2 3; Emma Shimko 6 4-5 16; Kaiden Chikotis 1 0-0 2; Meryl Czeponis 2 0-2 4; Leah Kosmer 3 1-1 7. Totals 25 7-12 59.
3-point goals: Reed, Moyer.
Did not score: Abby Yancoskie, Gabriella Coleman, Emily Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Schuylkill Haven 2 6 2 2 — 12
Lourdes Regional 24 13 8 14 — 59
n Williamsport 58,
Shikellamy 53
SUNBURY — Alex Chilson scored all 12 of her points in the second half as the Millionaires held off the Braves for a nonleague win.
Kailee Heimlech led Williamsport (4-8) with 16 points.
Averi Dodge and Paige Fausey each scored 13 to lead Shikellamy (3-8).
Williamsport 58, Shikellamy 53
Williamsport (4-8) 58
Alex Chilson 6 0-3 12; Sarina Beiter 1 2-4 4; Ella Wilson 0 3-4 3; Jessica Robinson 2 3-4 7; Kailee Heimlech 7 2-3 16; Payton Baney 1 1-2 3; Enya Pratt 3 3-4 11; Aniyah Andrews 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 14-24 58.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Cierra Rainer, Abby Mahon.
Shikellamy (3-8) 53
Taylor Sees 1 0-1 2; Averi Dodge 4 5-9 13; Jordan Moten 2 2-2 8; Emma Bronowicz 1 2-2 4; Paige Fausey 4 5-7 13; Blaire Balistrini 3 1-2 6; Allison Minnier 1 4-4 6. Totals 16 19-27 53.
3-point goals: Moten 2.
Did not score: Cassandra Ronk.
Score by quarters
Williamsport 16 7 17 18 — 58
Shikellamy 6 16 13 18 — 53