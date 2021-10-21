Milton coach Phil Davis remembers well how things used to be for the Black Panthers in late October. He’s much happier to be dealing with his team’s current situation.
In years past, practices would become a major struggle for Milton as the losses piled up and players started to question their motivation to finish the season.
There’s no concern about motivation this season for the Black Panthers (5-3); their only worry is finding a way to get past an improving Lewisburg (3-3) and getting themselves in solid position for the playoffs.
“We’re in a position that this staff has not been involved in; we’re worried about preparing for beyond Week 10,” Davis said. “It’s been a unique challenge for us and our kids, but with this group, I don’t think it seems to faze them. Whatever obstacle is placed in front of us, we’ll attack it and let the chips fall where they may.”
This week, the obstacle is a Lewisburg team that’s shaken off an 0-3 start to get itself in position to start thinking playoffs as well. However, Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks hasn’t seen anything different from the Green Dragons as they’ve started to see success on the field. To him, it’s been nothing more than he and his players getting on the same page, and the Green Dragons learning to meet his standards.
“They’ve gotten used to what I expect out of them on an everyday basis,” Wicks said. “After the first game that we won, the guys were like, ‘This is great, now we can just hang out.’ But no; we work harder when we win. Now after winning three games, guys are saying, ‘Now I see how we do this,’ and they’ve started to figure that out.
“When we first started running plays, the way they were taught before was a lot different, so we’ve been getting them to understand what I expect of them and what they should expect of themselves.”
Davis knows exactly what he expects of the Green Dragons: a tough, physical opponent that’s going to make the Black Panthers work for everything they get. That’s fine with him, because that’s exactly the kind of team that Milton has gotten used to seeing this season.
“The two most physical games that we’ve played all year have been Jersey Shore and Shamokin, and I think Mifflinburg and Central Mountain were physical,” Davis said. “I don’t know if that helps or hurts us, but it definitely prepares us (for Lewisburg). They’ll be a great challenge for us.”
Wicks feels the same about the Black Panthers, who represent the first true test Lewisburg has seen in more than a month. The Green Dragons’ three victories have come over teams with a combined three wins on the season, making Milton a good measuring stick for Lewisburg to see how far it’s come.
“They compete on every play, and we’re looking for a battle,” Wicks said. “We’re trying to get the guys to understand that, and I think that’s something we’re working toward.”
Despite the lack of familiarity with this moment from his team, Davis believes his team understands the task at hand and what it has to do to secure its sixth win.
“I think if we execute and do the things we’re capable of doing, we’ll be fine,” Davis said. “They’re a big team like Shamokin was and their skill kids are extremely athletic, but I think we have a good game plan this week. If we can execute on offense, we’ll be OK.”