Just looking at the score of his team’s loss to Selinsgrove last week, Milton coach Phil Davis knows it doesn’t look like there could be many positives taken from the 41-6 loss.
The Black Panthers’ special teams failed them in that game — the Seals blocked three punts and returned a kickoff for a touchdown — but Davis saw enough from the other two facets of the game to continue to be very positive about his team.
“I don’t think the score gave an indication of how we played. Obviously, our special teams were not good,” Davis said. “Physically, I thought we held our own against a real good football team. We put together a real good drive, but that kickoff return really gave the momentum back to them.
“We never recovered from that, but we really did some good things in that game.”
Tonight, the Black Panthers travel to newly-renovated Kemp Memorial Stadium to face Shamokin, another team coming off a tough loss, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
It’s a better matchup for a Milton team that feels it’s better than it was a season ago.
“We really think we can win some games this year if we give 100 percent on every play,” Milton quarterback Ethan Rowe said.
Davis felt the same way, and with four minutes left in the second quarter, after the Black Panthers put together a drive to cut the Selinsgrove lead to 20-6, he said he felt the Black Panthers “had some confidence.”
However, Nate Aument’s kickoff return pushed the lead back to three scores almost immediately.
“We didn’t quit,” Davis said. “But that just took the momentum back, and three scores against a good football team, that’s tough to overcome, twice.”
Now against the Indians, Milton needs to have the same kind of positive first half, for two reasons.
“They are a typical Shamokin team in that they are physical and aggressive,” Davis said. “And we have to be able to match their physicality.”
The other reason — if Milton plays well again, the Black Panthers — who were winless a season ago — have a chance to get a positive result.
“This is a team that needs to learn how to win,” Davis said. “To have that chance would be huge.”
Two things that need to happen are better special teams play, and for the Black Panthers to tackle better in space. Selinsgrove also ripped off two long touchdown runs last week.
“We made some major changes in scheme and personnel on special teams this week,” Davis said. “We have to be able to finish tackles in open space on defense.”
Another improvement Davis would like to see — surprisingly enough — is a little less of the running game. Senior Jason Valladares carried the ball 30 times against the Seals.
“Jason did a great job, but we need to do a better job of getting our athletes into space than we did last week,” Davis said. “As an offense, we need to execute better.”