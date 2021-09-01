I’m old enough to remember when Milton was a football power in the area. When I was kid, Dave Six had the Black Panthers as one of the top programs.
The Black Panthers had some of the best teams in the area of that 1980s era, but the Black Panthers have fallen on hard times in this century. The late Max Shnyder guided Milton to a Central Susquehanna Conference title in 2001, and, in the early part of this decade, Milton reached a district final under George Goodwin, but that’s about it.
So there were not a lot of expectations when the Black Panthers headed to St. Clair to face Nativity BVM last week in their season opener. Despite the size difference in the schools — Milton is Class 3A; Nativity is Class A — there weren’t many of us that expected anything but a Green Wave victory.
Milton pulled off one of the more unlikely victories in the Valley, 39-28.
It’s the first time since 2000 — a 35-14 win over Shamokin — that Milton won an opening game. The Black Panthers found an offense that worked for it as Xzavier Minium moved from receiver to quarterback, and topped 100 yards on the ground. Freshman running back Chris Doyle also topped 100 yards.
Now, I don’t want to jinx anybody or put the cart before the horse, so to speak.
However, that victory and the way Milton achieved it, puts the Black Panthers in position to have their best season in nearly seven years. The Black Panthers haven’t won consecutive games since 2013 when they ripped off a four-game winning streak.
Their next three opponents — tonight against Warrior Run, Sept. 10 with Holy Redeemer and Sept. 17 with Towanda — combined to win two games last season.
The Black Panthers could quite possibly be 4-0 when they open league play with a road trip to Central Mountain.
Some other thoughts from the first week of the season:
Lewisburg and Selinsgrove quite possibly have two of the best defenses in the area. But both coach Eric Wicks at Lewisburg and Derek Hicks at Selinsgrove must find something that works offensively to get those defenses some rest. The Green Dragons simply wore down in last Saturday’s loss to Shamokin, and it was the same for the Seals late against Pottsville.
I thought Mifflinburg could be better than expected this season. The score from the loss to Danville doesn’t reflect it, but the Wildcats have a chance to surprise. The people I talked to that attended the game Friday night said the final score wasn’t indicative of how the Wildcats played.
It seems like Max Madden has been at Shamokin forever, but he might be one of the more underrated players in the area. He’s never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season, but with no passing game to speak off last week against Lewisburg, Madden proved his worth to the Indians. If he was a little faster, he might be getting some big-time collegiate looks, but all Madden does is gain yards. His feet never stop moving, and though he doesn’t make cuts like, say, a Gavin Garcia at Southern Columbia, Madden makes people miss with his feet. He seems to have an instinct to make an almost imperceptible little chop step or slight hitch, enough to make a man miss.