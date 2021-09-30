When Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler takes a look at Milton on film, it isn’t hard for him to see why the Black Panthers are having their best season in years.
It’s the same thing he’s seeing from his own team: a confident attitude on the field.
“You can see it by their body language and the way they play; (Milton is) playing with confidence,” Dressler said. “We’re talking about teenagers here, and when they have confidence, it does wonderful things for them.”
So far, confidence has done wonderful things for both the Black Panthers (4-1) and the Wildcats (3-2), both of whom are looking to bounce back after a pair of tough losses. If their performance on the practice field this week is any indication, neither side has lost any belief in the work they’ve put in this season.
“That’s been one of the things I’ve been working on all year (with our team), believing in ourselves individually, as well as the entire team,” Dressler said. “The talent level is here, but we’ve just got to finish things.”
The same is true of Milton, which produced its lowest-scoring output of the season in its loss against Central Mountain, in large part because it couldn’t get its defense off the field. With Mifflinburg coming off a 253-yard passing performance against Shamokin, the Black Panthers know they’re going to have to both match the Wildcats’ work through the air and keep the opposing offense off the field.
“We’re going to have to score some points,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “We’re going to score more than 20 points, and we’ve got to make some stops and get off the field on third down. That’s been tough for us for most of the year, so we’ve got to find a way to get off the field on third downs and then capitalize and score some points this week.”
While the Black Panthers will be trying to get off the field on third downs, the Wildcats’ goal is to avoid being their own worst enemy. Mifflinburg played well enough to win against Shamokin in terms of making plays, but the Wildcats put themselves behind the eight-ball by committing too many penalties, causing them to either stall their drives before getting into the red zone or provide their opponent with a short field that put too much pressure on their defense.
“We as individuals as part of a team have to understand we’re playing with the team and for the team,” Dressler said. “We have to get beyond ourselves and not be so emotional in the wrong moments.
“Football is an emotional game, and we all understand that, but the discipline component comes down to an individual being able to control himself in every situation. We can’t be spotting a team 100 yards every game, plus you also have their defense and offense and have to win those battles, too. We have to stop doing this.”
So far, Dressler likes what he’s seen from the Wildcats, and believes his team has gotten the message about the opportunities they’ve missed because of self-inflicted wounds. Missed opportunities were a theme for Milton in Week 5 as well, but Davis isn’t worried about the situation. The Black Panthers’ mistakes last week were of execution rather than mental mistakes, something Davis believes his team can overcome.
“When they execute and do the things they need to do, those missed opportunities will take care of themselves,” he said. “It’s a matter of us refocusing on us, doing the little things that we’ve been doing and improving every day.”