When Mount Carmel coach John Darrah made the decision to change up his team’s offense, he knew it would take the Red Tornadoes time to get comfortable.
That was fine with him. He knew he had several young players who he could bring along slowly. He also knew that once his team stopped overthinking things, it would start playing the way he knew it could.
The past two weeks have shown Darrah knew exactly what he was talking about. Each week, the Red Tornadoes have built on their previous effort, adding another touchdown to their offensive output. They scored 41 points on Warrior Run last week, and they seem much more comfortable with their concepts now as they prepare to face Milton.
Both teams have won two in a row since dropping their openers.
“When you change your system, it’s a lot of new verbiage and it takes time until kids get comfortable,” Darrah said. “The biggest thing is that we’re doing less thinking, and they’re able to just play. Any time you’re thinking, it slows you down. We’re getting in the groove because we’re not having to think about stuff. We’re familiar with it now, and we’re able to play a lot faster.”
From Milton’s perspective, the Red Tornadoes were already playing at a fairly fast pace. If there’s one thing that hasn’t changed for Mount Carmel, it’s this: the Red Tornadoes still don’t beat themselves.
“They make very few mistakes,” Milton coach Curt Zettlemoyer said. “We’re going to have to be ready, and we’re going to have to play a lot cleaner of a game than we’ve been playing. Last week, we had numerous silly penalties, and the week before, we had scores taken off the board because of penalties.
“We have to clean that up. It goes without saying that we have to win in all three phases of the game. We can’t have bad snaps for punts; we can’t have those types of mistakes and play a team of Mount Carmel’s caliber and expect to be in real competition with them.”
To the Black Panthers’ credit, fixing those mistakes hasn’t been a difficult process once they’ve taken a step back and taken a look at the situation. Against Midd-West, Zettlemoyer used a timeout to have a talk with his team.
“It’s been a major point of emphasis this week,” Zettlemoyer said. “We’ve said it every week, but especially this week. You have to play flaw-free football to play with an opponent like Mount Carmel. We know they’re well-coached and know what they’re doing, and they’re going to be ready to play when they come here.”
If Darrah has his way, that means more consistent execution from the Red Tornadoes. In Mount Carmel’s first three games of the season, the Red Tornadoes have come up with several big plays, but they’ve also left more than a few on the field because of a busted execution of the play.
“We’ve had a few guys making some really big plays, but we’ve got to improve on our overall execution,” Darrah said. “We’ve had a couple of busts here and there, but guys have been able to pull us through over the first couple weeks.
“(Running back) Michael Kimsal and (tight end) Max Karycki have been playing really well for us. We’ve had a couple of other guys like Ryan Weidner on defense and Andrew Lukoskie who have really been stepping up. We’ve been looking for some contributions, and they’ve been really stepping up their game.”
The same’s been true at Milton, as the Black Panthers have started to get healthy from early injuries. That’s made a big difference in how much the Black Panthers have had the football. In Week 1, Milton’s biggest problem was that its defense could not get off the field, leading to almost no opportunities for the offense in a shutout loss to South Williamsport.
Over the past two weeks, the Black Panthers have gotten their roster back toward full strength, and it’s made a big difference in the chances they’ve had on offense.
“In the South Williamsport game, we got a few turnovers, but we didn’t capitalize on them,” Zettlemoyer said. “In the last two games, we were able to capitalize on what our defense created, and from an offensive perspective, we’ve been able to procure some drives.”
Now, the question for Milton is whether they’ve shown enough growth to match Mount Carmel’s ability.
“I think each week throughout the season, you have to grow,” Zettlemoyer said. “There’s always things that you can clean up, and there’s always room for growth.
“Are we where we want to be? No, we’re not there yet. But are we heading in the right direction? Absolutely.”