TOWANDA — Milton got off to a slow start, and winless Towanda was driving for the tying score in the second quarter.
The Black Knights had a first-and-goal at the 3, but Milton's defense forced a field-goal attempt, and Dylan Reiff returned the blocked field goal 69 yards for touchdown. That sparked a huge second quarter at the Black Panthers rolled to a 42-8 victory over Towanda.
Chris Doyle ripped off a 42-yard TD run, then Peyton Rearick capped the half with a 34-yard interception return touchdown and a 20-yard TD grab from quarterback Xzavier Minium as the Black Panthers put the game in the mercy-rule in the second half, taking 35-0 lead.
The Black Panthers (4-0) will travel to Central Mountain (3-1) in their Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener.
Doyle, the area's leading rushing, finished with 97 yards.
Milton's defense limited Towanda to just 179 yards of total offense.
Milton 42, Towanda 8
Milton (4-0);0;35;0;7 — 42
Towanda (0-4);0;0;0;8 — 8
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Milt-Xzavier Minium 2 run (kick failed)
Milt-Dylan Reiff 69 blocked field goal return (2-point good)
Milt-Chris Doyle 42 run (Trace Witter kick)
Milt-Peyton Rearick 34 interception return (Witter kick)
Milt-Rearick 20 pass from Minium (Witter kick)
Fourth quarter
Milt-Dominic Lytle 13 run (Witter kick)
Tow-Rylee Sluyter 3 run (2-point successful)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Milt;Tow
First downs;8;9
Rushes-net yards;26-196;18-62
Passing yards;106;117
Passing;6-10-0;10-20-1
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Chris Doyle 9-97, TD; Dominic Lytle 6-40, TD; Izayah Minium 2-16; Minium 2-8, TD; Christopher Aviles-Robles 3-1; Peyton Rearick 1-16; Mason Rowe 2-9; Ashton Canelo 1-9. Towanda: Rhyan West 11-27; Rylee Sluyter 3-21, TD; Justin Schoonover 1-7; Mitchell Mosier 2-5; Grady Flynn 1-2; Jace Gunther 2-(-1).
PASSING — Milton: Xzavier Minium 6-10-0 for 106 yards, TD. Towanda: Grady Flynn 8-18-1 for 117 yards; Sluytter 2-2-0 for 18 yards.
RECEIVING — Milton: Rearick 3-46, TD; Gehrig Baker 1-9; Canelo 1-8; Dylan Reiff 1-11. Towanda: Elias Shrawder 6-88; Will Shrawder 3-40; Schoonover 3-24; Mosier 1-5.