School district officials at Milton reported on social media on Sunday that the visitors' locker room at the school's newly renovated Alumni Field was vandalized during Friday's playoff game.
In a news release posted to Facebook, school officials wrote "Moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton, various acts of vandalism were found in the visitors' locker room. The damage found is consistent with pictures shared on various social media sites.
"These posts feature Selinsgrove football players showcasing acts of vandalism in Milton's visitors' locker room."
The release noted that Milton officials have informed administration officials in Selinsgrove of the vandalism.
"it is the intent of the Milton Area School District to hold those responsible, accountable for the damage to our facility," the release noted.
Selinsgrove football coach Derek Hicks said Sunday night he could not comment on the situation.
Selinsgrove won the game, 30-0, to advance to this week's District 4 Class 4A title game against Jersey Shore.