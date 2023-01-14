SUNBURY — Nijel Hunter scored 27 points and Milton needed three overtimes outlast pesky Shikellamy, 61-60, on Saturday in a HAC-I clash at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
Hunter scored eight of his game-high 27 points in the overtime sessions, including all six of Milton's (6-5) points in the second extra session.
Xzavier Minium added 14 points for Milton, with six after regulation.
Mason Deitrich led Shikellamy (4-9) with 23 points, including two made 3-pointers. Asher Moyer added a dozen for the Braves.
Shikellamy rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Black Panthers 16-8 in the third quarter.
Milton 61, Shikellamy 60, 3 OTS
MILTON (6-5) 61
Xzavier Minium 5 3-7 14; Ashton Krall 2 3-4 7; Rylin Scott 1 0-0 3; Luke Delong 4 0-0 10; Nijel Hhinter 12 1-1 27; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-12 61.
3-point goals: Minium, Scott, Delong 2, Hunter 2.
Did not score: Will Fridia.
SHIKELLAMY (4-9) 60
Ryan Williams 2 3-6 7; Cameron Lenner 2 4-5 8; Asher Moyer 5 1-2 12; Xavier Fashaw 3 0-0 7; Mason Deitrich 8 5-6 23; Brady Wilson 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 14-21 60.
3-point goals: Moyer, Fashaw, Deitrich 2.
Did not score: Joniel Bruno, Logan McAllister.
Score by quarters
Milton;12;15;8;8;6;6;6 — 61
Shikellamy;8;12;16;7;6;6;5 — 60