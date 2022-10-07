BLOOMSBURG — Friday night on the turf at Bloomsburg High School, the old Milton Black Panthers would have lost to the hosts.
However, these are the new Black Panthers, and whatever mistakes Milton made against Bloomsburg, and there were plenty, Milton came up with the big defensive stops, and late TD to salt the game away, 21-13.
"We come into games now with the attitude that we are going to dominate," Milton junior Peyton Rearick, who had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, said. "Our mindset has changed. We are more intense. It's just a different football team."
Milton, which improves to 6-1 overall, 3-1 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III, had five straight drives end on downs in Bloomsburg territory, including two inside the 10.
"Offensively, our defense gave us so many opportunities that we didn't cash in," Milton coach Phil Davis said. "We get a couple of those, and it's a different game, but they are a really good team. They were physical and athletic."
It looked like Milton would take control early. After a punt, Gary Verdinelli forced a fumble that Trey Locke recovered at the Bloomsburg 40.
After converting a fourth-and-one with a quarterback sneak, Xzavier Minium took an option keeper 29 yards for a touchdown, and Trace Witter's PAT kick made it 7-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter.
Then on the first play of the second quarter, Rearick jumped a short route by a Bloomsburg receiver and strutted into the end zone for a 31-yard return, and Milton had a 14-0 lead just 13 seconds into the second quarter.
"I just knew where it was going," Rearick said.
However, the game bogged down for the Milton offense. Monte Fisher returned a punt 43 yards to set up the Black Panthers at the Bloom 43, but a sack on third-and-goal from the 5, forced a 35-yard Witter field goal attempt that was blocked.
Bloomsburg's offense finally got untracked after the block, driving 80 yards in eight plays. Madden Locke played quarterback on the drive, and he hit Nasir Kelly for a 28-yard gain, the Panthers' longest gain until that point.
Locke then dropped back to pass, somehow escaped Verdinelli about 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage, and took off down the left side. He broke a tackle, cut back across the field, and scored on a 35-yard TD run with 43 seconds left in the first half to cut the Milton lead to 14-7.
The Black Panthers caught a break on the opening drive of the second half, when Bloomsburg fumbled a punt snap at its own 16, and Minium ripped off an 11-yard run to the 5 on the very next play.
But a penalty on third-and-goal pushed Milton to the 15, and Bastian was stopped at the 5 to end the drive.
Disaster then struck for Milton, when tight end Nick Wharton got behind the defense. The Milton safety was called for pass interference, and Wharton bobbled the ball. He got control and outran the defense for a 79-yard TD, but Nolan Loss blocked the extra point to keep the game at 14-13 for the Black Panthers with 6:22 left in the third quarter.
"We knew we were okay," Rearick said. "We knew everything they had on offense came because of mistakes we made."
Milton was stopped on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 on its next drive, and at the Bloomsburg 31 the following time it had the ball.
Rearick made his second interception with 8:17 left in the game at the Bloomsburg 31, but again the Black Panthers were stopped on downs.
But a quick three-and-out forced by the defense, and short punt gave Milton good field position, again, and finally the Black Panthers' took advantage.
After seven plays all on the ground, Bastian scored from 5 yards out with 1:38 left to give Milton a 21-13 lead.
Bloomsburg drove to the Milton 48, but Loss ended the Panthers' threat with a sack on fourth down.
MILTON 21, BLOOMSBURG 13
Milton (6-1);7;7;0;7 — 21
Bloomsburg (4-3);0;7;6;0 — 13
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Xzavier Minium 29 run (Trace Witter kick)
Second quarter
M-Peyton Rearick 31 interception return (Witter kick)
B-Madden Lock 35 run (Sisay Dorschler kick)
Third quarter
B-Nick Wharton 79 pass from Liam Zentner (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
M-Cale Bastian 5 run (Witter kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;B
First downs;12;9
Rushes-net yards;35-145;27-54
Passing yards;45;187
Passing;6-14-0;9-22-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;7-43;4-37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Cale Bastian 20-63, TD; Xzavier Minium 6-59, TD; Peyton Rearick 2-17; Monte Fisher 1-4; Mason Rowe 5-3; team 1-(-1). Bloomsburg: Madden Locke 16-85, TD; Blake Zeisloft 5-(-3); Nasir Kelly 2-(-1); Jake Fogelsanger 1-(-4); Liam Zentner 2-(-14); team, 1-(-9).
PASSING — Milton: Bastian 6-14-0 for 45 yards; Bloomsburg: Zentner 8-19-2 for 159 yards, TD; Locke 1-2-0 for 28 yards; team, 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Milton: Dylan Reiff 4-32; Minium 1-7; Rearick 1-6. Bloomsburg: Wharton 2-89, TD; Locke 4-54; Kelly 1-28; Zeisloft 1-7; Fogelsanger 1-9.