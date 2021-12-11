You won’t find carnival barkers, deep-fried vegetables and games that are rigged against you.
However, take it from coach Josh Anspach, you may find that your money is better spent attending a Milton High School wrestling match this season.
“You’ll not want to miss a Milton match this season,” insists Anspach, whose 14-man roster should be nothing if not entertaining to watch.
The team will consist mainly of underclassmen, but that doesn’t worry the Black Panthers coach.
“These youngsters wrestle 100 percent and have no fears,” he said. “What they lack in technique or strength, they’ll make up for with effort. The roster is filled with incredibly athletic wrestlers “
Anspach said that having a team of mostly underclassmen is exciting, as most already have numerous years of wrestling experience, as they prepare to compete in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II.
“Obviously, they lack high school competition experience, but they know how to wrestle,” Anspach said. “Their abilities give us more freedom at practice to focus on individual techniques.”
The key returnees include senior 285-pounder Nathan Rauch (17-11 last year), who was a regional qualifier.
“Nathan has spent more time in the weight room than anyone this offseason,” Anspach said. “He has gained a lot of muscle mass and a significant amount of strength.”
The coach said that Rauch has fallen just short of his goals in the past, but he knows this is his last shot at being the best in the state.
“He wants to win every time he steps on the mat, and his mentality will make him a state-title contender,” Anspach said.
In addition to Rauch, Anspach said the team will be led by Aidan Keiser, a junior 152-pounder, and sophomore Alex Hoffman, a sophomore 160-ounder.
The Black Panthers also have a pair of Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling state place-winners in freshman Chris Doyle (195) and sophomore Mason Rowe (182).
Anspach said that, like every season, bonus points will determine the Black Panthers’ dual meet success.
Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels said his team will be a mix of young and inexperienced wrestlers, but, in some areas, the Green Dragons will have guys with plenty of mat time under their belts.
“Our goal is to get better each day and to learn through our experiences to be prepared for the postseason,” Michaels said.
The top returner is senior Kaiden Wagner, who placed fifth in the state last season at 132 pounds, and will wrestle at 145 and 152 this year.
“Kaiden has put the time in the offseason and has set his goals high,” said Michaels, noting that Wagner has made a verbal commitment to wrestle at Lock Haven University.
“Now he can just focus on wrestling and having fun. He will be the leader of our team and will help show the younger guys the right way to do things to have success,” the coach said.
Michaels said that junior 113-pounder Jace Gessner, a returning sectional champion and regional fourth-place finisher, continues to get better year after year.
“He is very coachable and has bought into our system He has shown the ability to make in-match adjustments, which has helped his success. In any other season, he would have made the trip to Hershey, but with the different postseason structure last year because of COVID, his season ended at the regional tournament,” Michaels said. “He will use that falling short of getting to Hershey as additional motivation throughout this season.”
Michaels said several wrestlers could surprise people this season, including sophomore Quinton Bartlett.
“He really put in a lot of time in the offseason in the weight room and mat room,” he said. “I believe he saw first-hand the success that his older brother Logan had last year from his offseason workouts, and recognizes the work that needs to be done to have success.’’
Logan Bartlett made his first trip to states last year, and finished eighth.
Others returning with varsity experience, and whom the coaches are counting on to make an impact are Caden Michaels, Derek Gessner, Brady Cromley, Daniel Leao, Hagen Persun, Derek Shedleski, Trent Wenrich and Zander Walter.
Michaels added that freshman Chase Wenrich will look to be a contributor this season after going undefeated last season in junior high.
Midd-West coach Dale Franquet said he hopes that, despite low numbers, his young team — with no seniors on the roster — can improve on last year’s 7-12 record. Regardless, he sees better days ahead.
“Our weakness again will be depth. The numbers are low,” he said, but added, “We have great numbers in junior high again, though, so it will be another season or two until we are totally turned around.
“We have a group of nice freshmen who moved up from junior high.”
With the graduation of two-time state medalist Avery Bassett, the key returning starter is junior Conner Heckman, who placed seventh in the state last season, finishing 33-10.
Other top returners are sophomores Caden Wolfley (14-13) and Jay Young (9-12).
Junior Kyle Ferster (145) returns to the team after going 26-14 as a freshman.
“As always we try to get the kids prepared during the season to get ready to compete hard for the postseason,” Franquet said. “Our goals for the season are to get as many kids as we can on the team to compete at Hershey at the end of the season.”
First-year Shamokin coach Jarred Scandle, who recently retired as a corporal with the city police department, said he is optimistic that the team can have a better season than in recent years, and that he has several wrestlers who can advance deep into the postseason.
Scandle, a former Shamokin wrestler and an assistant to coach Todd Hockenbroch for the last five years, succeeded Hockenbroch after the latter resigned last month.
The new coach said that he and assistant, Marcus Pensyl, “would like to thank Coach Hockenbroch for allowing us to assist him in coaching for the past several years and would like to thank him for his 20 years of coaching Shamokin Area wrestling.”
“Returning wrestlers such as Wade Alleman, Brian Long and Tyler Whary are expected to have a good dual meet season and to make a good run into the postseason. They are tough kids with a lot of heart who continue to push each other in the mat room,” Scandle said.
He also welcomes Chase Pensyl, who was 15-0 in junior high last season.
“We expect him to be very successful throughout his four years. He is a great kid with a ton of talent and a great work ethic,” Scandle said.