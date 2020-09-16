The Daily Item
MONTOURSVILLE — Brodey Scoggins scored a goal and added an assist, Tyler Flederbach made four saves, and Milton defeated Montoursville 3-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer Tuesday.
Conner Smith opened the scoring for the Black Panthers midway through the first half with an assist from Scoggins, who doubled Milton’s lead 2:05 into the second half. Carter Lilley added Milton’s third goal.
Milton 3, Montoursville 0
First half
Milt-Conner Smith (Brodey Scoggins), 17:30.
Second half
Milt-Scoggins (Cadyn Bittner), 42:05; Milt-Carter Lilley.
Shots: Milt, 9-4. Corner kicks: Milt, 6-5. Saves: Milton 4 (Tyler Flederbach); Montoursville 6 (Zack Baylor).
n Lewisburg 13,
Shikellamy 0
LEWISBURG — Ben Liscum and Anthony Bhangdia each recorded hat tricks as the Green Dragons rolled to the HAC-I win.
Lewisburg (1-0) also got a pair of goals from Jack Dieffenderfer, and eight players scored.
The Braves got 16 saves from Ben Gross.
Lewisburg 13, Shikellamy 0
First half
L-Ben Liscum (Eli Adams), 34:55; L-Anthony Bhangdia (James Koconis), 32:29; L-Liscum (Jack Dieffenderfer), 28:42; L-Dieffenderfer (Carter Hoover), 16:09; L-Liscum, 9:44; L-Dieffenderfer (Bhangdia), 8:11; L-Bhangdia (Liscum), 2:33; L-Alfred Romano (Bhangdia), 1:43; L-Bhangdia (Lucas Jordan), 0:44; L-Nick Passaniti, 0:17.
Second half
L-Philip Permyashkin (Darrien Svilokos), 31:25; L-Joel Harris (Matt Rawson), 8:50; L-Rawson (Permyashkin), 5:45.
Shots: L, 29-0. Corners: L, 5-1. Saves: Shikellamy 16 (Ben Gross); Lewisburg 0 (Evan Hopkinson).
n Norry Christian 6,
Meadowbrook Christian 0
NORTHUMBERLAND — Henry McElroy and Daniel Hayner each scored a pair of goals to lift the Warriors past the Lions in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play.
Northumberland Christian (5-0, 2-0 ACAA) had a 21-0 advantage in shots on goal.
Northumberland Christian 6,
Meadowbrook Christian 0
First half
NC-Cole Knauss, 20:05; NC-Henry McElroy, 22:34.
Second half
NC-McElroy, 59:21; NC-Daniel Hayner (Luke Snyder), 62:28; NC-Hayner, 63:18; NC-Donnie Rager (Joshua Groninger) 69:52.
Shots: NC, 21-0. Corners: NC, 8-0. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 15 (Michael Eager); Northumberland Christian 0.
GIRLS
n Norry Christian 4,
Meadowbrook Christian 2
NORTHUMBERLAND — Amelia Yordy scored a goal on both sides of halftime to give the Lions the lead, but the Warriors scored the final three goals to grab the ACAA win.
Emma Daku-Treas scored with 29:45 to play to tie the score 2-2. Emily Garvin — who scored the game’s opening goal — put Northumberland Christian (3-1, 2-0 ACAA) ahead to stay just 53 seconds later. Daku-Treas added the final goal.
Northumberland Christian 4,
Meadowbrook Christian 2
First half
NC-Emily Garvin, 7:55; MC-Amelia Yordy, 0:22.
Second half
MC-Yordy, 31:41; NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Garvin), 29:45; NC-Garvin (Anna Ulmer), 28:52; NC-Daku-Treas (Ulmer), 1:12.
Shots: Tied, 8-8. Corners: NC, 5-2. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 3 (Emily Toland); Northumberland Christian 5 (Rebekah Hayner).