There’s been a bit of a Field of Dreams aspect to the Milton football season to mix sports metaphors — if you build it they will come.
A beautiful new Alumni Field, and a 9-1 record have brought the crowds to Black Panthers football games. Mix in a District 4 Class 4A semifinal with a traditional local power that has a big following of its own, well you might want to get to Milton early this evening.
That’s where the Black Panthers will host Selinsgrove (8-2). It’s the first playoff game in Alumni Stadium since Milton beat Shikellamy, 13-7, in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals in 2011. The Black Panthers did host North Penn-Mansfield at Danville High School last fall during construction at Alumni Field.
“I think the atmosphere is going to be great. We’re anticipating a big crowd,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “Selinsgrove always travels real well, so I think it will be standing room only.”
Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks added: “I’ve already told our kids, it’s going to be exactly like when you hear about playoff football, it’s going to be a fun atmosphere. You watch films and their student section is packed. I’ve had people tell me from Milton, you can’t get a seat by 6 p.m., and now it’s going to be a playoff game. There is going to be a full house.”
Since the new classifications were released in the late winter, it’s been pretty certain these two teams would meet in the semifinals. It would just be a matter of who would host. The Black Panthers wrapped up the home game when the Seals lost to Mifflinburg on Sept. 30, and Milton beat the Wildcats on Oct. 14.
Selinsgrove’s defensive game plan for tonight starts as a simple one to define but is difficult to execute. Keep track of where Xzavier Minium is on each play. The senior leads the Black Panthers in both rushing yards (758, 11 TDs) and receiving yards (304, 3 TDs). Minium will line up at receiver, running back and quarterback.
Quarterback might be where the Black Panthers are most dangerous — Minium and Cale Bastian have combined for 1,209 yards on the ground, mostly on designed runs.
“It’s the unaccounted man (the quarterback). You have your secondary covering up the wide receivers, and the linebackers keying on the running backs, it leaves nobody for the quarterback,” Hicks said. “You want your secondary to play run support, but you can’t fall asleep (forget about the pass).”
Run defense had been a concern for Hicks in the early part of the season, but some personnel shifts as the Seals have gotten healthier — Garrett Paradis moved from linebacker to defensive end, and sophomore Devon Mitchell into the lineup at the other defensive end.
“We’ve gotten a little more athletic inside and made some tweaks (in the scheme) since the Mifflinburg game,” Hicks said of his defense that allowed 225 yards on 39 carries to the Wildcats. “Hopefully, that still pays dividends this week.”
Davis thinks the Seals will be geared up to stop the Black Panthers’ run attack and feels his passing attack will be key. Bastian is 48-of-95 for 928 yards with nine touchdowns against just four interceptions.
“I hope we only have to run it,” Davis joked. “But, I think we’re going to have to be a little more balanced this week. We’ll have to get the ball in space in our playmakers. We’ve tried to work on a little bit of everything the last couple of weeks (Milton beat Cowanesque Valley and Warrior Run by a combined score of 113-13), because we knew we were looking at Selinsgrove for this one.”
Davis is concerned about the Seals’ linebackers against his Black Panthers’ running game.
“For us to do what we are supposed (to do offensively), we have to block their linebackers,” Davis said. “They are physical and aggressive.”
Senior Corey Rumberger is on his way to leading the Seals in tackles for the second straight year with 85, and is tied with two other Seals — Paradis and Ethan Miller — with three sacks. Miller missed the first three games of the season but has 57 tackles, including a team-high 17.5 for a loss this season.
Selinsgrove struggled with its offensive consistency through the early part of the season, and injuries were a big reason why. Tailback Tucker Teats hurt his ankle on the first carry of the season and didn’t return to full-time duty until the Shikellamy game on Sept. 23. Quarterback Mark Pastore went down in the second week of the season against Juniata, and missed two weeks.
The Seals have averaged 32.7 points per game since everybody has returned to health. Teats has rushed for 809 yards and nine touchdowns, while Pastore has thrown for 1,065 yards with 10 scores and three interceptions. Gavin Bastian, who replaced Pastore at quarterback when he was injured, leads the team with 579 yards on 25 grabs and six scores, while Nick Rice has 32 grabs for 391 yards and four scores.
The Black Panthers haven’t had to deal with many strong passing teams, but did face the top two quarterbacks by yardarge in the area — Mifflinburg’s Troy Dressler and Warrior Run’s Ryan Newton. They limited Dressler to 7-of-21 passing in the second half, while Milton rallied for a 29-26 victory, and last week against the Defenders, Newton was just 3-of-11 for 17 yards and three interceptions.
“I think it starts with our back four. They’re experienced, and well-coached,” Davis said. “Peyton (Rearick) at safety gets us into everything (scheme-wise). I think that’s why we’ve fared well against those passing games.”
The Milton defensive scheme should look familiar to Seals’ fans. The Black Panthers’ defensive coordinator is Matt Wenrich, who played on the 2009 Selinsgrove state championship team, and at Bloomsburg University. Milton will play a 3-5 defense, but like the Seals and Danville has gone to more of a two-high safety look with the 3-man front.
“We’ll definitely see some linebacker blitzes, but when you have really good inside linebackers like they do, you find out you don’t have to blitz nearly as much. (Milton’s linebackers) get downhill in a hurry, and read things really quickly,” Hicks said. “They get to their fits without blitzing, and that allows you to be more secure (in the back end) of the defense.”
The winner of tonight’s game will likely travel to Jersey Shore for next week’s District 4 championship game, unless Shamokin finds a way to become the first District 4 team since 2019 to take down the Bulldogs. That game will be next Friday at 7 p.m.