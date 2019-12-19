The Daily Item
MILTON — Aven Ayala and Nathan Rauch recorded consecutive second-period pins as Milton closed Wednesday’s match against Danville with three consecutive victories for a 41-38 dual meet win.
The Black Panthers scored six wins by fall and a forfeit victory to seal the Heartland Athletic Conference matchup. Nevin Rauch opened the meet with a 39-second pin at 285 pounds, while Zane Neaus also stopped the clock in less than a minute at 120.
Danville got pins from Andrew Johnson (126), Brayden Sarviss (132) and Connor Jones (152) to build a 38-23 lead. The Ironmen also received a pair of forfeits.
Milton 41, Danville 38
285: Nevin Rauch (M) pinned Roman Erdly, 0:39; 106: Braeden Earlston (D) won by forfeit; 113: Blake Sassaman (D) tech. fall Alex Parker, 17-0 (4:00); 120: Zane Neaus (M) pinned Kyle Vanden Heuvel, 0:54; 126: Andrew Johnson (D) pinned Aidan Keiser, 0:59; 132: Brayden Sarviss (D) pinned Colton Taylor, 3:45; 138: Kyler Crawford (M) pinned Nolan Coombe, 3:25; 145: Jared Dewalt (D) dec. Timothy Walter, 6-4; 152: Connor Jones (D) pinned Jaden Wagner, 0:23; 160: Jason Valladares (M) pinned Tyler Artley, 3:55; 170: Caden Hagerman (D) won by forfeit; 182: Aven Ayala (M) pinned Michael Cook-Stahl, 2:21; 195: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Santiago Bermudez, 2:45; 220: Brent Mitch (M) won by forfeit.
Note: Milton lost one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.