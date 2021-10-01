BLOOMSBURG — Milton coach Phil Davis had to stop himself for a moment.
Even he was amazed with how his Black Panthers football team answered its biggest challenge of the season Friday night against Mifflinburg.
"Our defense played outstanding in the second half," Davis said. "All those weapons (Mifflinburg) has. To hold that team to 14 points, and scoreless in the second half, it's almost unrealistic."
Milton forced two second-half turnovers in its territory, the second with less than three minutes to play which led to the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion as the Black Panthers rallied for a 15-14 win at Bloomsburg High School.
"This is a new Milton. We can handle adversity this year," said Peyton Rearick, who forced a fumble on the Milton 1 in the third quarter before his own 94-yard TD. "No matter what happens, we stick together as a team."
That mantra was tested against the Wildcats, who led 14-0 at the half after two Troy Dressler-to-Andrew Diehl TD passes.
"I told them after the game that if it was 14-0 last year at halftime, we'd have hung our heads and lost," Milton quarterback Xzavier Minium said. "But we kept our heads up, and knew we had a lot of game left."
The Black Panthers (5-1) went three-and-out to open the second half, and the Wildcats marched right down the field.
On a second-and-6 from Milton 8, Carter Breed got down near the goal line, but Rearick made the hit to force a fumble, and the Black Panthers recovered.
After an offside penalty pushed the ball back to 6, Rearick took a wide receiver screen pass on the very next play 94 yards for a touchdown, picking up a block on the outside from receiver Gehrig Baker.
"We had a good feeling it was going to work well. We repped the play out at practice all week," Rearick said. "And it worked."
The game remained 14-7, and Mifflinburg got the ball back at its own 14 with 7:03 left in the game.
The Wildcats (3-3) chewed nearly four minutes off the clock, and faced second-and-1 from the Milton 39. Black Panthers middle linebacker Luke Goodwin knifed through the line got his hand inside the arm of Mifflinburg running back Diehl, ripping out the ball. Chris Doyle jumped on it at Milton's 42 with 3:37 left.
"I'm figured they were going to run the ball, so I'm looking at the guard to see which way they are blocking," Goodwin said. "I just shot the hole."
Rearick (3 catches, 122 yards) then got behind the Mifflinburg defense on the very next play for a 38-yard completion to the Mifflinburg 20.
Rearick picked up 6 yards on a toss play on third-and-5 from the Mifflinburg 15, before Doyle scored from 9 yards out to bring the Black Panthers within 14-13.
Davis didn't hesitate to go for two, and, after a timeout, Minium handed the ball to Ashton Canelo, who pitched it back. Minium, a former receiver, came back for the throw and grab to give the Black Panthers a 15-14 lead.
"We've been working on it during the week, so we knew we might use it," Minium said. "He just threw it up, and I made a play for the ball."
Milton had to survive a late Mifflinburg scoring chance. Dressler (208 yards passing) found Jacob Bingaman for a 36-yard gain to the Mifflinburg 20 with 1:03 to play.
Gary Verdinelli stuffed a run for no gain on first down; Doyle batted down a pass on second down; and the third-down pass fell incomplete due to pressure.
Stetler's 38-yard field goal was wide right, and Milton took a knee to clinch the victory.
It's probably a game on paper the Black Panthers had no business winning. Mifflinburg outgained them 402-261, and dominated the time of possession.
"We bigger, faster, stronger and smarter this year," Rearick said. "No matter happens, we can get the job done."
MILTON 15, MIFFLINBURG 14
Mifflinburg (3-3);7;7;0;0 — 14
Milton (5-1);0;0;7;8 — 15
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 23 pass from Troy Dressler (Gabe Stetler kick)
Second quarter
Miff-Diehl 57 pass from Dressler (Stetler kick)
Third quarter
Milt-Peyton Rearick 94 pass from Xzavier Minium (Trace Wittier kick)
Fourth quarter
Milt-Chris Doyle 9 run (Minium pass from Ashton Canelo)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Miff;Milt
First downs;19;12
Rushes-net yards;31-194;32-94
Passing yards;208;177
Passing;12-23-0;8-12-0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0
Penalties-yards;5-45;3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 18-120; Carter Breed 4-45; Aaron Hackenberg, 2-20; Troy Dressler 5-7; Jacob Bingaman 2-2. Milton: Chris Doyle 11-47, TD; Xzavier Minium 11-28; Ashton Canelo 8-20; Peyton Rearick 1-6; Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 12-23-0, 208 yards, 2 TDs; Milton: Minium 8-12-0, 177 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Diehl 3-87, 2 TDs; Bingaman 3-73; Cannon Griffith 3-22; Gabe Stetler 2-24; Breed 1-2. Milton: Rearick 3-122, TD; Canelo 3-21; Dylan Reiff 1-18; Doyle 1-16.