MILTON — Luke Goodwin and Chase Knarr each knocked in three runs, and Montandon broke a tie with two outs in the last of the seventh to edge Lewisburg, 10-9, in American Legion baseball Monday.
Lewisburg, which got three RBIs from Jack Landis, scored eight times in the sixth inning to lead 9-4. Montandon answered with five to tie in the home sixth, then scored the winner in the seventh.
Goodwin and Logan Shrawder both had three hits including a double in the win. Goodwin pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.
Michael Casale doubled and drove in two for Lewisburg.
Montandon 10, Lewisburg 9
Lewisburg;010;008;0 — 9-7-3
Milton;202;005;1 — 10-13-3
Winning run scored with 2 outs
Forrest Zelechoski, Nathan Gabel (6), Jack Landis (6), Shea Girton (7) and Girton, Kaydn Magyar (7). G. Baker, B. Gower (4), J. King (6), A. Reiff (6), L. Goodwin (7) and A. Keiser, D. Reiff (5).
WP: Goodwin. LP: Girton.
Lewisburg: Landis 1-for-4, triple, run, 3 RBIs; Girton 1-for-1, double; Michael Casale 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Magyar 2 runs; Zelechoski 1-for-4, run, RBI; J. Hoffman 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; G. Naginey 2 runs.
Milton: A. Keiser 2-for-2, double; D. Reiff 1-for-2, double, 2 runs; C. Knarr 2-for-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; A. Gainer 2 runs; Goodwin 3-for-5, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; L. Shrawder 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; D. Lytle 2-for-3, RBI; A. Reiff run, RBI.