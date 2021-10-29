SUNBURY — Dylan Reiff was always at the ready.
With a steady rain turning the grass at Shikellamy Stadium into a mud pit, the Milton junior knew his job wasn’t finished simply because he had kicked the ball back to Shikellamy. There could still be work to do.
There was plenty.
Reiff saved multiple touchdowns Friday night as Milton outlasted Shikellamy, 27-20.
The win serves as a potential springboard for the Black Panthers, who enter the District 4 Class 3A playoffs at 6-4 while the Braves ended their season at 1-9.
“We responded to adversity all year long,” Reiff said. “We’ve been on the road the whole season, and when stuff doesn’t go our way, we know we’ve got to just keep our heads up and keep fighting.”
That attitude proved crucial. Milton may have been looking to regroup if not for plays at key moments from Reiff, likely none bigger than one midway through the fourth quarter.
Moments after Chris Doyle pushed Milton in front, 20-14, with his second of three scores, Reiff had the unenviable task of finding solid footing to kick on a night in which a layer of mud caked the jerseys and limbs of nearly every player who stepped foot on the field.
Shikellamy’s Chase Morgan found a seam on the kick return, and soon came face-to-face with Reiff. It was a battle fought multiple times, with Morgan seemingly one patch of clean grass away from six points any time he touched the ball. But as he had done twice before, Reiff prevented a Shikellamy touchdown as the last line of defense, bringing Morgan down at the Braves 45 with 7:09 left in the game.
“I’m always ready before the play, just going through every scenario in my head,” Reiff said. “I just try my best to be there for my teammates and things will go our way.”
The Braves crossed midfield on their next play, but they were quickly forced to punt back to the Black Panthers. The stop allowed for Doyle’s final score and a deficit too large for Shikellamy to overcome.
“Obviously, our game plan was to run the football and get back to what we had been doing earlier in the year,” Milton coach Phil Davis said, "and I thought we did that really well — especially in the second half."
Milton had two runners approach the century mark on the ground, with Doyle finishing with 99 yards on 20 carries. Xzavier Minium called his own number at quarterback to the tune of 97 yards on 16 carries.
Shikellamy also used explosive plays from its running game to grab a halftime lead.
Milton led 7-0 late in the first half when Shikellamy’s Isaac Schaffer-Neitz followed his blocking to race 81 yards for a game-tying touchdown.
After a quick Milton punt, Coltyn Sempko evaded a few Milton defenders for a 75-yard run. Sempko was tackled at the Milton 3-yard line, and Gage Wolfe then scored from a yard away to give Shikellamy a 14-7 lead. Both touchdowns occured in the final 2:05 of the first half.
Milton tied the game midway the third quarter on a 4-yard run from Doyle, and the score remained deadlocked at 14 into the fourth.
“The kids played real well,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “We just made some mistakes at bad times, and (Milton) is a good team. The kids battled hard right to the end. I’m proud of them.”
Schaffer-Neitz capped the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown catch, catching a screen pass from Shikellamy quarterback Braydon Wertman.
MILTON 27, SHIKELLAMY 20
Milton (6-4);0;7;7;13 — 27
Shikellamy (1-9);0;14;0;6 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
M-Xzavier Minium 25 run (Trace Witter kick), 11:05
S-Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 81 run (Nicholas Koontz kick), 2:05
S-Gage Wolfe 1 run (Koontz kick), 0:25
Third quarter
M-Chris Doyle 4 run (Witter kick), 7:31
Fourth quarter
M-Doyle 2 run (run failed), 7:20
M-Doyle 13 run (Witter kick), 2:15
S-Schaffer-Neitz 13 pass from Brayden Wertman (no kick), 0:00
Team statistics
;M;S
First downs;12;8
Rushes-yards;44-236;29-189
Passing;3-6-0;6-12-0
Passing yards;9;80
Penalties-yards;3-28;6-30
Fumbles-lost;0-0;4-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Milton: Chris Doyle 20-99, 3 TDs; Xzavier Minium 16-97; Ashton Canelo 7-46; Team 1-(-6). Shikellamy: Coltyn Sempko, 9-107; Isaac Shaffer-Neitz 7-83, TD; Gage Wolfe 6-18, TD; Brayden Wertman 5-(-14); Team 2-(-5).
PASSING — Milton: Minium 3-6-0, 9 yards. Shikellamy: Wertman, 6-12-0, 80 yards.
RECEIVING — Milton: Luke Goodwin 1-6; Canelo 1-3; Doyle 1-0. Shikellamy: Kaden Hoffman 2-31; Schaffer-Neitz 2-30, TD; John Peiffer 2-19.