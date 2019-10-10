MILTON — Brodey Scoggins and Owen Yoder each scored two goals as Milton beat Shamokin, 6-0, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Wednesday.
The win puts the Black Panthers (9-5 overall, 5-4 HAC-I) into the District 4 playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Carter Lilley scored off an Owen Yoder assist to get the Black Panthers rolling. Owen Yoder and Seth Yoder each scored in the first half.
Scoggins netted both his goals in the second half. Owen Yoder scored the other secondhalf goal.
Ian Lilley had two assists for Milton.
Dallas Scicchitano had five saves for the Indians (0-13, 0-10).
Milton 6, Shamokin 0
First half
Milt-Carter Lilley (Owen Yoder), n/a; Milt-O. Yoder (Austin Gainer), 26:50; Milt-Seth Yoder (C. Lilley), 1:29.
Second half
Milt-Brodey Scroggins (Ian Lilley), 33:18; Milt-O. Yoder (I. Lilley), 26:44; Milt-Scoggins (Trent Strous), 2:23.
Shots: Milt, 16-3. Corners: Milt, 9-0. Saves: Shamokin (Dallas Scicchitano), 5; Milton (Colton Loreman), 3.
n Loyalsock 2,
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA – Connor Albaugh scored two second-half goals — within a 1:05 of each other — to lift the Lancers to the HAC-III victory.
Loyalsock improves to 14-1 overall, 7-0 HAC-III. Southern Columbia drops to 7-7, 3-4.
Loyalsock 2, Southern Columbia 0
Second half
Loy-Connor Alabaugh, 29:36; Loy-Alabaugh (Matt Barone), 28:31.
Shots: Loy, 10-3. Corners: Loy, 2-0. Saves: SCA (Savich Chapman), 8; Loy (Caleb Alabaugh), 3.
n Nativity 4,
Lourdes Regional 3
COAL TOWNSHIP — Cooper Chiplonia scored 5:50 into overtime to lift the Hilltoppers to the Schuylkill League victory.
Adam Sandri scored all three goals, giving him 27 on the season for the Red Raiders.
Nativity 4, Lourdes Regional 3
First half
LR-Adam Sandri, 32:46; LR-Sandri, 25:59; Nat-Pablo Fernandez, 15:43.
Second half
Nat-Adrian Flores, 14:59; LR-Sandri (Tyler Novak), 14:31; Nat-Fernandez, 8:18.
Overtime
Nat-Cooper Chiplonia, 5:50.
Shots: Nat, 14-6. Corners: LR, 5-4. Saves: LR (NIck deManincor), 10; Nat (Luke Sajone), 3.
n East Juniata 11,
Line Mountain 0
MANDATA — Xavier Clement had a hat trick, while Jacopo Ghardi added two goals as the Tigers picked up the Tri-Valley League win.
Cade Brubaker, Jayden Martin, Gannon Ryan, Navarre Sims, Cy Fronk and Rowan Smith also scored for East Juniata (8-8 overall, 8-5 TVL).
Line Mountain drops to 1-14, 1-13.