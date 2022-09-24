WILKES-BARRE — It isn't every day that a team can have the football for less than a minute in a quarter and still score 21 points.
It's also not typical that a team allows an opponent to convert on third-and-42.
Both things happened to Milton on Saturday night against Holy Redeemer. Thankfully for the Black Panthers, the former oddity broke open the game in their favor, and the latter became a footnote that had no effect on the outcome.
Milton rode several big plays to a 42-13 win over the host Royals to improve to 4-1 at the halfway point of the regular season.
"I thought our pass coverage was pretty good for the most part with not giving them a lot of opportunities to throw it," said Milton coach Phil Davis, "and we finally got to their quarterback in the second half and made him a little more uncomfortable, which was helpful."
While both teams had a handful of athletes capable of making big plays, Milton largely held Holy Redeemer's in check, sacking Royals dual-threat quarterback Jacob Hunter three times, and making eight total tackles for loss. At one point in the third quarter, the Royals totaled only 2 rushing yards. For the game, Holy Redeemer managed just 57 on the ground.
Milton, on the other hand, ran for 251 yards and had eight plays of 20 or more yards, the first of which came on its third play of the game — a 44-yard pickup by Cale Bastian on a quarterback keeper. Three plays later, Mason Rowe punched it in the end zone from 6 yards to put Milton up 7-0 less than three minutes in.
The Black Panthers were stopped on downs on their next drive, but other than the halftime horn and the end of the game, it was bethe only time Milton's offense was stopped without a score for the remainder of the game.
Milton chewed up nearly half of the second quarter with an 11-play, 63-yard drive capped by Bastian's 9-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw Milton have possession for only 48 seconds in all, but the Black Panthers still managed to score three times to extend the lead to 35-0 and trigger the mercy rule.
Holy Redeemer was forced to punt from its own 20 after a pair of penalties and a sack pushed the ball from near midfield and the Royals did not convert a third-and-42 play. Milton's Montgomery Fisher ran the punt 45 yards for a touchdown, his second punt return for a score on the season.
A penalty and back-to-back sacks on their ensuing drive put the Royals in another third-and-42 situation. While they converted with a 44-yard gain, the drive stalled and they were forced to punt, giving Milton the ball at its own 32. Bastian hit Dylan Reiff for a 46-yard reception on the next play, and then Xzavier Minium took a handoff 22 yards for a touchdown, making it 28-0.
"We really hurt ourselves in the first half with some mistakes and penalties and tripping over the turf," said Davis, "but we responded pretty well in the second half, made some big plays, tried to limit theirs as much as possible, and for the most part, contained that."
After Holy Redeemer went three-and-out on its next drive, Milton took over at its own 37. On the first play from scrimmage, Bastian hit Minium with a 63-yard TD pass with 30 seconds left in the quarter.
The Royals tacked on a couple of passing touchdowns against a running clock in the fourth quarter. Between them, Bastian tossed his second scoring pass of the game, hitting Reiff from 22 yards. He finished with 194 yards on 7-of-9 passing, and also led the Black Panthers with 105 rushing yards.
MILTON 42, HOLY REDEEMER 13
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Milton (4-1);7;7;21;7 — 42
Holy Redeemer (2-3);0;0;0;13 — 13
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Mason Rowe 6 run (Witter kick), 9:39
Second quarter
M-Cale Bastian 9 run (Witter kick), 5:52
Third quarter
M-Montgomery Fisher 45 punt return (Witter kick), 7:43
M-Xzavier Minium 22 run (Witter kick), 2:55
M-Minium 63 pass from Bastian (Witter kick), 0:30
Fourth quarter
HR-Zachary Perta 55 pass from Jacob Hunter (run failed), 9:24
M-Dylan Reiff 22 pass from Bastian (Witter kick), 7:19
HR-Perta 15 pass from Hunter (Tarnalicki kick), 0:40
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;HR
First downs;17;14
Rushes-yards;25-251;26-57
Passing yards;194;236
Comp.-att.-int.;7-9-0;16-28-0
Fumbles-lost;2-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;6-66;6-79
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Cale Bastian 8-105, TD; Mason Rowe 6-83, TD; Xzavier Minium 5-42, TD; Montgomery Fisher 4-11; Jaeden Canelo 1-10; Trey Locke 1-0. Holy Redeemer: Luke Kopec 5-47; Josh Wesneski 7-9; Darryl Wright 1-2; DJ McDermott 1-1; Jacob Hunter 9-1; Zachary Perta 3-(-3).
PASSING — Milton: Bastian 7-9-0, 194 yards, 2 TDs. Holy Redeemer: Hunter 16-28-0, 236 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Milton: Dylan Reiff 4-109, TD; Minium 2-78, TD; Locke 1-7. Holy Redeemer: Perta 7-176, 2 TDs; Louis Lussi 5-23; Wright 2-34; Jake Griffin 1-15; George Sabbatini 1-(-10).