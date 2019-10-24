LOYALSOCK TWP. — Tyler Hendershot admitted that he and his soccer-playing Milton teammates were more than a bit anxious as they went through their pre-game routine Wednesday.
If those anxieties were still lingering once the opening whistle sounded, those parked on the Black Panthers' bench and those looking on from the Ken Robbins Stadium bleachers wouldn’t have been able to tell.
The ball moved the way it should have, and once Eric Yoder’s club established its style of play the fireworks followed.
Carter Lilley racked up four goals, and Hendershot added three — Lilley chipped in two assists — as Milton rolled past Williamson 7-0 in the opening round of the District 4 Class AA boys soccer playoffs at breezy Loyalsock Township H.S.
“We were all pretty anxious, but we handled it pretty well,” said Hendershot, a senior forward. “Once we started getting more in the net, (we got much more comfortable).”
Colton Loreman faced a pair of shots — easily saving both — as the sixth-seeded Black Panthers (13-5-1) made their first Class 2A appearance in five seasons a positive one. Up next is a date with No. 3 Midd-West at 6 p.m. Saturday at Central Columbia H.S.
“I thought we played well,” Hendershot added. “We shared the ball well.”
The match was over fairly quickly, as Lilley sandwiched his first two finishes around Hendershot’s first two scores, staking the Black Panthers to a comfortable 4-0 lead with barely 20 minutes gone in a win-or-else clash with the No. 11 Warriors (10-9-0).
Already up 1-0, Hendershot’s first goal was a tap-in of a sitter with 11:21 gone after goalkeeper Josh Hultz (11 saves) was unable to corral an Ian Lilley ball.
“I got lucky,” Hendershot chuckled. “I was there at the right time. If nobody was there, we wouldn’t have scored so I was glad I was there.”
“It was absolutely huge for us,” Yoder said of starting the game in a hurry at the offensive end of the field. “They felt they could move the ball and once you see it go in the net, it gives you that extra level of confidence.”
By the time Lilley pocketed his third score with 9:27 gone in the second half — bumping the Milton lead to 5-0 — Loreman still hadn’t faced a shot. Williamson’s first look came seconds later, but Loreman was able to cover Gabe Prince’s rip with little trouble.
Hendershot polished off his hat trick at 55:19, then watched Lilley collect his fourth score at 58:12 as Yoder soon had both players sitting on the bench observing.
For a Milton program that won 13 games in Yoder’s first three seasons in charge — with Hendershot, Loreman and a number of other seniors enduring plenty — securing victory No. 13 in the opening round of the district playoffs was unbelievably satisfying.
“It’s been a long four years, lots of ups and downs, but this year has been the best year,” Hendershot admitted. “The team’s been more of a family than other years. When we play games, we’re always together and we’re always encouraging one another.
“It shows on the field and off the field.”
“Honestly, at the beginning of the season, our goal was to make the playoffs and then hopefully get a good draw to win a game,” Yoder added, “and then keep building upwards because we have four more years of kids coming up that are really good.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Loyalsock H.S.
MILTON 7, WILLIAMSON 0
First half
M-Carter Lilley (Owen Yoder), 6:38; M-Tyler Hendershot (Ian Lilley), 11:21; M-Hendershot (C.Lilley), 17:06; M-C.Lilley (Yoder), 20:22.
Second half
M-C.Lilley (Yoder), 49:27; M-Hendershot (C.Lilley), 55:19; M-C.Lilley (Austin Gainer), 58:12.
Shots: M 19-2. Corners: M 14-0. Saves: Williamson 11 (Josh Hultz); Milton 2 (Colton Loreman).