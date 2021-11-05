ALMEDIA — Milton's Chris Doyle took a handoff into a wall of defenders early in the second half of Friday's District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal game against North Penn-Mansfield.
The Black Panthers halfback appeared to be stopped near the line of scrimmage when a sudden surge powered by his linemen pushed the pile a good 10 yards downfield.
After a first half in which he ran hard up the backs of his blockers a few times, it was clear the safest place on Central Columbia's field was behind Doyle rather than in the 5-foot-10, 190-pound freshman's path.
Doyle rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns as the second-seeded Black Panthers overwhelmed No. 7 North Penn-Mansfield on the ground for a 35-0 win at Blue Jays Stadium.
It was the program's first district playoff win since a 13-7 victory over Shikellamy in 2012.
"It's a great feeling. I can't tell you how happy I am for our kids and our program," said Milton coach Phil Davis. "They really came out to play tonight. Really excited for the kids, and really proud of them."
In addition to Doyle's big game, senior halfback Ashton Canelo had 98 yards and touchdown on 14 carries, and junior quarterback Xzavier Minuim gained 65 yards on 12 runs as the Black Panthers amassed 289 rushing yards.
"The O-line made it possible. They were blocking good and the holes were there," said Doyle, who had 80 yards and three TDs by halftime. "It didn't really surprise me. We worked on it all week, going fast (in the run game), and it worked out."
Milton had 10 gains of 10 or more yards on the ground, highlighted by Doyle's 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Canelo's 33-yard gain that set up his own 1-yard TD just before the half.
"You can see it on the defense after big play after big play. Their heads start to drop, and they start moving a little slower," said Minium. "I knew that if our line did what they had to do and our backs made our reads, that our run game is going to be successful. It feels amazing."
Milton (7-4) will next play third-seeded Montoursville (6-5), a 48-14 winner over No. 6 Athens, in the semifinals 7 p.m. Friday at Central Columbia. North Penn-Mansfield finished 5-6.
The Black Panthers scored on four of five possessions in the first half, starting with a nine-play, 50-yard drive that included just one pass. The 2-yard toss from Minium to Canelo was Milton's only pass attempt in the half because the run game averaged 7.9 yards per attempt.
Doyle scored the game's first touchdown on an 11-yard bolt, and 32- and 2-yard TD runs in the second quarter made it 20-0. Canelo carried three consecutive times for 43 yards and the 1-yard score that made it 28-0 with 53 seconds to play before halftime.
"We were just so pumped up," said Canelo. "We're really a momentum-based team, and once we get a run or two we just keep going and we're just all hyped up. We really build off each other.
"The holes were wide open. Our line was doing a really good job of running with the guys as they were slanting, and we just picked up the blocks really well."
The one time Milton was forced to punt in the first half, the Black Panthers defense followed it with a three-and-out series. They caught Panthers rushing leader Kohen Lehman for an 8-yard loss on second down before Doyle and Farrell Sipe combined for a 9-yard sack of Karson Dominick.
Late in the half, on a run that would have secured North Penn-Mansfield only first down of the half, Milton forced a Lehman fumble that Nolan Loss recovered near midfield. The game's only turnover set up Canelo's scoring drive.
Milton's starters played only three quarters, but they finished with a scoring drive sparked by Dylan Reiff's 58-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline. Doyle's fourth TD capped the scoring with 1:29 to play in the third.
"Get your best athletes the ball as many times as you can. Doesn't take a genius to figure that one out," Davis said. "But I felt like we had a really good plan, and I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. When we are able to that, good things happen for us."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
At Central Columbia H.S.
NO. 2 MILTON 35, NO. 7 NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD 0
North Penn-Mansfield (5-6);0;0;0;0 — 0
Milton (7-4);6;22;7;0— 35
SCORE BY QUARTERS
First quarter
M-Chris Doyle 11 run (kick blocked), 5:24
Second quarter
M-Doyle 32 run (Xzavier Minium run), 7:51
M-Doyle 2 run (kick failed), 2:11
M-Ashton Canelo 1 run (Doyle run), 0:53
Third quarter
M-Chris Doyle 2 run (Trace Witter kick), 1:29
TEAM STATISTICS
;NPM;M
First downs;2;18
Rushes-yards;20-45;52-289
Passing yards;21;78
Passing;6-11-0;6-7-0
Fumbles-lost;4-1;2-0
Penalties-yards;1-1;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — North Penn-Mansfield: Kohan Lehman 13-52; Cameron Fabian 4-9; Karson Dominick 3-(-16). Milton: Chris Doyle 14-113, 4 TDs; Ashton Canelo 14-98, TD; Xzavier Minium 12-65; Christopher Aviles-Robles 9-8; Izayah Minium 1-5; Alex Pearson 1-2; Dominic Lytle 1-(-2).
PASSING — North Penn-Mansfield: Dominick 6-11-0, 21 yards. Milton: X. Minium 6-7-0, 78 yards.
RECEIVING — North Penn-Mansfield: Fabian 3-2; Talon Kolb 1-8; Lehman 1-7; Sammy Lawrence 1-4. Milton: Dylan Reiff 3-66; Canelo 3-12.