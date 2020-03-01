WILLIAMSPORT — Milton’s Kyler Crawford closed within one win from his first regional championship, and all he needed to do was beat an opponent he dominated a week earlier.
Crawford won the Class 2A Northeast Regional 132-pound title over rival Noah Hunt, of Warrior Run, but Saturday night’s encounter was a far cry from the Milton junior’s 15-0 technical fall in the District 4 tournament last week.
Hunt, who qualified for his fourth state tournament, was the clear aggressor early in the bout as he took Crawford down and to his back for a 5-0 lead in the opening period.
It was 7-3 when Crawford hit a cradle for a five-point move, and he added a takedown with one second left in the third for the victory by 10-7 decision.
Crawford was one of five Valley wrestlers to win gold medals. The other four came from team champion Southern Columbia: Patrick Edmondson (138), Wesley Barnes (152), Gaige Garcia (195) and Lear Quinton (285).
In addition to Hunt, the other Valley silver medalists were Southern’s Gavin Garcia (160) and Cade Linn (170), and Line Mountain’s Jacob Feese (182).
The top four place-winners advance to the state tournament, which starts Thursday in Hershey
Crawford, who is still recovering from a mid-week sickness, said Hunt didn’t frustrate him, but, “he just kept scrambling and he caught me there (in the first period).”
The cradle is not something Crawford has used much, but he did hit one last week and now feels more confident with it.
“It was a relief,” he said of the winning move.
Crawford said that Hunt wrestled way better than the previous match-up.
“He is a good wrestler,” Crawford said of Hunt, who is 109-50 for his career. “I got through it — that’s what matters. Now I move on to next week.”
Finishing third were Southern’s Max Tillett (220) and Kole Biscoe (120); Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly (126) and Clayton Reed (138); Mount Carmel’s Shane Weidner (170) and Damon Backes (195); Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (113); and Midd-West’s Avery Bassett (145).
Taking the fourth and final qualifying spots were a trio of Line Mountain wrestlers: senior Blake Wirt (120), whose loss to Biscoe left him with 99 career wins, senior Matty Coller (152), and junior Dominic Bridi (195).
In all, 24 of the 33 Valley wrestlers who competed at regionals qualified for the state tournament, with 11 of them punching their tickets to Hershey in the consolation semifinals, or, as wrestling fans call it, the blood round.
Two of them did it in dramatic fashion.
Matty Coller got a takedown with 36 seconds left in regulation to tie his bout with Wyalusing’s Logan Newton 3-3, quickly gave up a takedown to fall behind 5-3, but then took the Rams senior down and turned him at the buzzer. Coller was awarded what would have been two winning back points, but officials waved off the nearfall points.
Undaunted, Coller took Newton down with 12 seconds left in the sudden-victory period for a 7-5 win.
Mount Carmel senior Shane Weidner took a 5-4 lead late in the match, and then put Muncy junior Ethan Gush onto his back for a fall in 4:54.
Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia got his 102nd career pin in the finals, but it took until the second period.
Garrett Storch, of Canton, battled him tough and fought off Garcia’s power half until the state champion was able to turn him for the fall in 3:11.
“He did a good job of staying off his back, trying to keep the match closer for a little bit, and that’s going to happen in the postseason with guys trying not to get pinned,” Garcia said. “I just had to work even harder to get the pin. Hat’s off to him. He gave me the best shot in the postseason.”
Garcia improved to 45-0 on the season and 159-6 for his career.
Meanwhile, Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks was thrilled to advance eight of his nine wrestlers to Hershey.
“It was another total team effort, “Marks said. “I thought we were a little sluggish on Friday. We regrouped last night and looked a lot better today. We battled through some things and it worked out positively.
“Sending eight to states is a great accomplishment,” he said.
Edmondson picked up his 108th career win with a 6-0 decision over top seed Zach Stuart of Lake-Lehman in the final.
Barnes (36-9) pinned top seed Matthew Leslie of Western Wayne in his final.
Senior Lear Quinton capped the performance for Southern with his fourth close win over Mifflinburg freshman Emmanuel Ulrich. It was 1-0 until Quinton scored a takedown at the buzzer for a 3-0 decision.
For the second week in a row, sophomore Gavin Garcia endured a tight battle with Benton sophomore Nolan Lear. One week after handing the Tiger his first loss of the season in the District 4 final, Garcia took this one to the tiebreaker, with neither wrestler scoring anything other than an escape.
After getting his choice in the tiebreaker, Lear took bottom and fired out for a 3-2 win just three seconds in.
Two-time state medalist Linn was having his problems for the second week in a row against Montoursville’s top seed Cael Crebs. After trailing 8-0 in the second, Linn was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct call, and defaulted to the Warrior.
“He had an unsportsmanlike penalty and didn’t want to risk getting another one where would have been disqualified which would have put him out of the state tournament,” Marks said. “So, the easier thing was to throw in the white flag so to speak and get himself out of there before anything else happened.”
Feese lost in the final for the second week in a row to Montoursville’s unbeaten Dylan Bennett.
The Tigers advanced eight of their nine wrestlers, with Brandon Gedman (145) losing in the consolation quarterfinals.
PIAA CLASS 2A NORTHEAST REGIONAL
Team standings: 1, Southern Columbia, 154; 2, Montoursville, 111; 3, Benton, 85.5; 4, Line Mountain, 84; 5, Tunhannock, 70; 6, Muncy, 68.5; 7, Canton, 65.5; 8, Athens, 50; 9, Mifflinburg, 45.5; 10, Lake-Lehman, 33; t-11, Lackawanna Trail, 32; t-11, Milton, 32; 13, Midd-West, 31; t-14, Mount Carmel, 24; t-14, Warrior Run, 25; 15, Sullivan County, 23.5; 17, Wyalusing, 23; 18, Western Wayne, 22; 19, Troy, 21.5; 20, Hughesville, 20; 21, Wyoming Area, 19.5; 22, Northeast Bradford, 16; 23, Lewisburg, 12.5; 24, Scranton Prep, 12; 25, Jersey Shore, 11; t-26, Montgomery, 9; t-26, South Williamsport, 9; 28, Meadowbrook Christian, 7; t-29, Bloomsburg, 6; t-29, Danville, 6; t-29, Towanda, 6; t-32, Blue Ridge, 0; t-32, Hanover Area, 0; t-32, Montrose, 0.
Team key: Athens, At; Benton, Be; Bloomsburg, Bl; Blue Ridge, BR; Canton, Ca; Danville, Da; Hanover, HA; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lackawanna Trail, LT: Lake-Lehman, LL; Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Meadowbrook Christian, Me; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mo; Montrose, Mt; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; Northeast Bradford, NEB; Scranton Prep, SP; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Tunkhannock, Tu; Warrior Run, WR; Western Wayne, WW; Wyalusing, Wy; Wyoming Area, WA.
CHAMPIONSHIP SEMIFINALS
106: Ethan Kolb, Be, dec. Jaden Pepe, WA, 4-2, tb; Branden Wentzel, Mo, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, Me, 3-1, sv. 113: Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 9-5; Gavin Bradley, At, maj. dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 14-6. 120: Sheldon Seymour, Tr, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 6-2; Gable Strickland, Be, pinned Blake Wirt, LM, 5:22. 126: David Evans, Tu, pinned Gabe Gramly, Mf, :42; Jacob Blair, Mu, dec. Robbie Schneider, LT, 8-4. 132: Kyler Crawford, Mi, maj. dec. Hayden Ward, Ca, 10-2; Noah Hunt, WR, dec. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 8-6, sv. 138: Zach Stuart, LL, dec. Clayton Reed, Mf, 8-6; Patrick Edmondson, SC, dec. Luke Gorg, Hu, 9-5. 145: Nate Higley, Su, pinned Josh Bonomo, LL, 1:12; Gavin D’Amato, Tu, dec. Avery Bassett, MW, 3-2.
152: Matthew Leslie, WW, dec. Logan Newton, Wy, 10-9; Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Devon Deem, Mg, 1:44. 160: Gavin Garcia, SC, dec. Isaac Cory, Mo, 7-0; Nolan Lear, Be, maj. dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 13-1. 170: Cael Crebs, Mo, pinned Timmy Ward, Ca, 1:57; Cade Linn, SC, dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 4-0. 182: Dylan Bennett, Mo, pinned Alex West, At, 1:19; Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 2:14. 195: Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Dominick Bridi, LM, :31; Garrett Storch, Ca, dec. Damon Backes, MC, 2-1. 220: Cameron Wood, Mo, tech. fall Zach Poust, Be, 16-1, 6:00; Jackson Chilson, Wy, dec. Max Tillett, SC, 10-5. 285: Lear Quinton, SC, dec. Dawson Brown, NEB, 4-1; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, pinned Nevin Rauch, Mi, 3:28.
CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS
106: Bobby Gardner, SW, dec. Max Bluhm, LT, 6-2; Aidan Kritzer, LM, dec. Owen Woods, Tu, 8-2. 113: Kaiden Wagner, Le, tech. fall Cael Davis, HA, 15-0, 4:23; Deegan Ross, LT, pinned Garret Pocceschi, WA, :32. 120: Caiden Puderbach, Hu, dec. Joe Rowley, HA, 4-2; Ethan Lee, LT, maj. dec. Nate Koch, WW, 11-1. 126: Caden Temple, Be, pinned Dylan Geertgens, Mt, 2:32; Mason Leshock, LM, maj. dec. Gabe Andrus, JS, 8-0. 132: Antonio D’Apollonio, SP, pinned Troy Bingaman, Mf, 2:50; Michael Bluhm, LT, dec. Kyle Emsley, WA, 5-1. 138: Dalton Klinges, LT, maj. dec. Riley Parker, Ca, 15-6; Ian Coller, LM, pinned Ethan Munley, Tu, 2:08. 145: Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 7-4; Bryce Carl, LM, dec. Seth Ross, LT, 3-2.
152: Matty Coller, LM, pinned Kody Cresswell, LT, 2:11; Christian Good, Mu, won by forfeit Joe Monahan, SP. 160: Hadyn Packer, JS, pinned Luke Carpenter, Tu, 2:12; Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Tyler Rozanski, LT, 8-1. 170: Shane Weidner, MC, dec. Jordan Williams, BR, 6-0; Connor Wrobleski, WA, tech. fall Mason Zajac, LT, 16-1, 3:17. 182: Mike Cook, Da, pinned Jonah Houser, LT, 2:22; Jeff Meader, Tu, pinned Alex Hollister, WW, 3:47. 195: Clay Watkins, To, pinned Mark Dunckle, LT, 3:34; Frankie Scranta, Tu, maj. dec. Derrick Demann, Mt, 8-0. 220: Carter Sauer, MW, pinned Tom Flood, WW, 4:02; Nick Marabell, Tu, pinned Eli Aldrich, BR, 2:07. 285: Keagan Braund, At, pinned Tavon Hines, HA, 2:53; Jack McAllister, WW, pinned Ethan Speece, WA, 2:45.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106: Bobby Gardner, SW, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, Me, 2-1; Jaden Pepe, WA, pinned Aidan Kritzer, LM, 4:24. 113: Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 5-1; Deegan Ross, LT, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 4-2, UTB. 120: Blake Wirt, LM, pinned Caiden Puderbach, Hu, :38; Kole Biscoe, SC, maj. dec. Ethan Lee, LT, 9-1. 126: Caden Temple, Be, pinned Robbie Schneider, LT, 1:51; Gabe Gramly, Mf, pinned Mason Leshock, LM, 3:39. 132: Antonio D’Apollonio, SP, maj. dec. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 11-3; Hayden Ward, Ca, pinned Michael Bluhm, LT, 2:42. 138: Luke Gorg, Hu, dec. Dalton Klinges, LT, 4-1; Clayton Reed, Mf, dec. Ian Coller, LM, 2-0. 145: Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Mario Barberio, Mu, 2:15; Josh Bonomo, LL, dec. Bryce Carl, LM, 6-5.
152: Matty Coller, LM, dec. Devon Deem, Mg, 7-5, sv; Christian Good, Mu, pinned Logan Newton, Wy, 2:37. 160: Hadyn Packer, JS, dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 9-4; Isaac Cory, Mo, maj. dec. Stephen Roeder, Bl, 9-0. 170: Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Ethan Gush, Mu, 4:54; Timmy Ward, Ca, pinned Connor Wrobleski, WA, :52. 182: Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, pinned Mike Cook, Da, 4:56; Alex West, At, dec. Jeff Meader, Tu, 3-1, sv. 195: Damon Backes, MC, dec. Clay Watkins, To, 9-4; Dominick Bridi, LM, pinned Frankie Scranta, Tu, :23. 220: Max Tillett, SC, maj. dec. Carter Sauer, MW, 18-7; Zach Poust, Be, pinned Nick Marabell, Tu, 2:33. 285: Keagan Braund, At, pinned Nevin Rauch, Mi, 4:52; Dawson Brown, NEB, pinned Jack McAllister, WW, 3:26.
FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES
106: Cade Wirnsberger, Me, dec. Aidan Kritzer, LM, 4-1. 113: Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 4-0. 120: Caiden Puderbach, Hu, dec. Ethan Lee, LT, 3-1. 126: Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Robbie Schneider, LT, 4:01. 132: Bryce Vollman, Mu, dec. Michael Bluhm, LT, 3-0. 138: Ian Coller, LM, pinned Dalton Klinges, LT, 4:27. 145: Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Bryce Carl, LM, 8-3.
152: Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Logan Newton, Wy, 4:46. 160: Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 7-3. 170: Ethan Gush, Mu, dec. Connor Wrobleski, WA, 5-0. 182: Jeff Meader, Tu, pinned Mike Cook, Da, :30. 195: Frankie Scranta, Tu, pinned Clay Watkins, To, 3:35. 220: Nick Marabell, Tu, tech. fall Carter Sauer, MW, 18-2. 285: Nevin Rauch, Mi, pinned Jack McAllister, WW, 1:34.
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
106: Jaden Pepe, WA, dec. Bobby Gardner, SW, 7-1. 113: Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Deegan Ross, LT, 6-1. 120: Kole Biscoe, SC, dec. Deegan Ross, LT, 6-1. 126: Gabe Gramly, Mf, dec. Caden Temple, Be, 3-0. 132: Hayden Ward, Ca, pinned Antonio D’Apollonio, SP, 2:31. 138: Luke Gorg, Hu, dec. Clayton Reed, Mf, 5-1. 145: Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Josh Bonomo, LL, :39.
152: Christian Good, Mu, dec. Matty Coller, LM, 3-2. 160: Isaac Cory, Mo, dec. Hadyn Packer, JS, 3-2. 170: Timmy Ward, Ca, maj. dec. Shane Weidner, MC, 10-2. 182: Alex West, Ca, dec. Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 7-2. 195: Damon Backes, MC, dec. Dominick Bridi, LM, 7-4. 220: Max Tillett, SC, dec. Zach Poust, Be, 12-6. 285: Dawson Brown, NEB, dec. Keagan Braund, At, 3-1.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106: Branden Wentzel, Mo, dec. Ethan Kolb, Be, 10-3. 113: Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Scott Johnson, Mu, 10-3. 120: Sheldon Seymour, Tr, dec. Gable Strickland, Be, 5-2. 126: David Evans, Tu, dec. Jacob Blair, Mu, 7-4. 132: Kyler Crawford, Mi, dec. Noah Hunt, WR, 10-7. 138: Patrick Edmondson, SC, dec. Zach Stuart, LL, 6-0. 145: Nate Higley, Su, dec. Gavin D’Amato, Tu, 10-4.
152: Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Matthew Leslie, WW, 3:12. 160: Nolan Lear, Be, dec. Gavin Garcia, SC, 3-2, UTB. 170: Cael Crebs, Mo, won by default Cade Linn, SC. 182: Dylan Bennett, Mo, maj. dec. Jacob Feese, LM, 9-1. 195: Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Garrett Storch, Ca, 3:11. 220: Cameron Wood, Mo, maj. dec. Jackson Chilson, Wy, 11-1. 285: Lear Quinton, SC, dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, 3-0.