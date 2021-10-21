MILTON — After a scoreless first half, Milton scored twice in a span of 28 seconds to control in a 2-0 win over Shikellamy on Thursday in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys soccer.
Seth Yoder scored with an assist from Dom Ballo just less than 23 minutes into the second half for a 1-0 Black Panther lead.
Carter Lilley converted a penalty kick 28 seconds to double the lead for Milton (15-2-1). It was the Black Panthers' first game since their 14-game unbeaten streak was snapped by Lewisburg on Tuesday.
Dillon Zechman made three saves in goal for the Braves (7-10).
Milton 2, Shikellamy 0
Second half
M-Seth Yoder (Dom Ballo), 62:57; M-Carter Lilley (penalty kick), 63:25.
Corners: M 6-0. Saves: Shikellamy 3 (Dillon Zechman); Milton 2 (Jonah Strobel).