Both teams in tonight’s contest had different openers scheduled — Milton was to face Nativity, while Selinsgrove was set to square off with Pottsville — but that changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now with the Heartland Athletic Conference team playing only in-conference games, the Black Panthers and the Seals play each other at Alumni Field.
Milton was hoping to use its opener against Nativity as a way to gain some confidence after going winless last season.
However, earned in that winless season for the Black Panthers was some much-needed experience for young skill players, and Milton decided on quarterback Ethan Rowe midway through last season.
The next step: getting some confidence and belief.
“I hope my team realizes it’s better than it thinks it is,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “That’s the biggest difference in the two teams. Selinsgrove is a good team, and knows and believes it’s a good football team.”
That might be Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks’ biggest concern as well about tonight’s game. The Seals coach talked to his team after practice Wednesday about not taking the Black Panthers lightly.
“I think it was 2005 or 2006, we went up there and were ranked No. 2 or No. 3 in the state,” Hicks said. “We were down 19-0 at the halftime — we won the game — but we can’t let them get off to a good start.
“I told the kids the longer the (Black Panthers) stay in the game, the more they are going to believe they can win it.”
Davis said that’s why it is imperative the Black Panthers get off to a good start.
“Confidence is the biggest issue in this program,” Davis said. “I really truly believe this a good football team. We just have to get the kids to believe it, too.”
Milton has a variety of playmakers on the outside and in the backfield. Hicks said that Rowe looked good running the read option in Milton’s scrimmage, adding “he had a touchdown called back because he fooled everyone on a keeper. They blew the play dead, and he was 20 yards down the field with the ball.”
Rowe will have his top two receivers back — sophomore Xzavier Minium led the team with 19 catches last season, while junior Ashton Canelo is the leading returning rusher and caught 17 passes a season ago.
“Anytime you have athletes in space, it can be a problem,” Hicks said. “They have some guys that we have to concerned about out there.”
Milton also returns senior Jason Valladares, who led the team with 652 rushing yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore. Last year’s leading rusher for Milton finished with 330 yards.
The downside for the Black Panthers will be going against a defense that returns plenty. Selinsgrove brings back its top two tacklers — middle linebacker Ryan Aument and safety Teague Hoover, its top defensive linemen in Nate Schon (18 tackles for loss), and its second-leading intercepter (Hoover with five).
“They looked real good (in the scrimmage). They were super aggressive up front. It’s going to be a good challenge,” Davis said. “We run the same defense so our kids are familiar with it, but we don’t run it with the aggressiveness that they do.”
The Seals will be looking to get their own offense on track. Selinsgrove will be starting a new quarterback in senior Coy Bastian, and hopes a veteran offensive line can get the running game going.
“We keep harping (on the offensive line) that we want to see movement off the ball up front,” Hicks said. “We’ve got to start opening some lanes for our running game.”